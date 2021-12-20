4 dead, 8 injured in polls-related violence in KP

PESHAWAR: At least four people killed and eight other injured in different polls violence incidents throughout Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during local government elections on Sunday.

Two persons were killed in Karak and two other in Bajaur districts during clashes between the rival groups, said the spokesman of Rescue 1122. Two persons were killed and three injured during fire in Faqir Khel polling stations of Takht Nusrati area.

Two persons were killed and four injured in Kamar Sar area Tehsil Mamond of district Bajaur. Similarly, in Togh Sarai of district Hangu one person got critical injuries during fire outside polling station. The police registered the cases and started investigation.

