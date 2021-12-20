IGP orders tight security on Christmas

LAHORE: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has directed to beef up security on the occasion of Christmas. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said for security arrangements of sensitive churches, CCTV cameras, metal detectors, walk through gates and other modern technologies must be utilized.

IG Punjab directed all RPOs and DPOs to formulate Christmas security plan under their supervision and also ensure security of recreational places. He said that supervisory officers should increase patrolling at night and special measures should be taken in big cities. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that supervisory officers themselves should go out in the field and inspect the security arrangements.