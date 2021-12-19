Shibli Faraz’s vehicle reportedly attacked in Darra Adam Khel

Vehicle of the Federal Minister for Science and Technology Shibli Faraz was attacked by protesters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KPK) Dara Adam Khel area of Kohat district on Sunday, Aaj News reported

The attack took place on Sunday evening while the minister was returning from his ancestral town of Kohat to Peshawar.

The DIG Kohat dispelled the notion that the vehicle of the IT minister was fired upon, saying that the anti-merger protesters pelted stones on his car, following which his security guard and the driver sustained injuries. The minister, however, remained unhurt in the attack.

Earlier, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry while citing unconfirmed reports said that unidentified assailants had opened fire on his vehicle.

Two killed, four injured in Bajaur suicide blast

“Thank God he [Shibli] survived the attack but unfortunately the driver was seriously injured and rushed to the hospital,” Fawad wrote on his official Twitter handle while condemning the attack.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid also condemned the attack on Faraz and summoned a report on the incident from the K-P’s police chief.

Earlier in the day, two people were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack on an Awami National Party (ANP) vehicle in the Mamund subdivision of Bajaur district.

As per the police, an ANP leader's vehicle was targeted in the Kamar Sar area of the Mamund subdivision during the Local Government elections.

Police cordoned off the area while rescue officials shifted the wounded persons to the hospital.

No one claimed the responsibility for the attack.