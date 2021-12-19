ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
Two killed, four injured in Bajaur suicide blast

  • Attack targeted ANP vehicle in Mamund subdivision
BR Web Desk Updated 19 Dec 2021
At least two people were killed while four others were injured in a suicide attack on an Awami National Party (ANP) vehicle in the Mamund subdivision of Bajaur district, Aaj News reported on Sunday.

As per the police, an ANP leader's vehicle was targeted in the Kamar Sar area of the Mamund subdivision during the Local Government elections.

Police cordoned off the area while rescue officials shifted the wounded persons to the hospital.

At least one killed, 10 injured in Quetta blast

No one has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

This is the second attack on the local leadership of ANP in less than a week. On Friday, another ANP leader Umer Khattab Sherani was killed by the firing of unknown assailants outside his house in Dera Ismail Khan.

Sherani was the ANP’s candidate for the city mayor seat in the Local Government Elections. Protests erupted following news of his murder promoting the district administration to postpone the poll.

In November, two policemen were martyred in Bajaur in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast near Raghagan Dam. The officials were on a routine patrol when the IED got set off.

