ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,870
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,848
35724hr
Sindh
478,942
Punjab
444,119
Balochistan
33,548
Islamabad
108,240
KPK
180,938
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 18, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

German regional health ministers call for tighter rules on UK arrivals

Reuters Updated 18 Dec 2021

BERLIN: Germany's regional health ministers urged the national government on Saturday to introduce tougher rules on people arriving from Britain, where the Omicron coronavirus variant has sparked a surge in infections.

At a meeting, the ministers called on Berlin to classify Britain as a virus-variant area, meaning people arriving from the country would have to quarantine for two weeks even if they are vaccinated.

"The spread of Omicron in the UK is very evident ... We have to prevent the spread for as long as possible and slow it down as much as possible," the ministers said in a statement.

Germany agrees new Covid curbs as Omicron variant spreads across globe

Britain is currently classified in Germany as a high-risk area, meaning travellers who are vaccinated or have recovered from COVID-19 do not need to a provide a test or quarantine.

Unvaccinated travellers must provide a test and quarantine for at least five days.

Britain has reported record daily COVID-19 infections for the past three days, reaching over 90,000 on Friday.

Infections rose steeply in Germany through October and November, but have been slowly falling since December, with 50,968 reported on Friday.

coronavirus variant unvaccinated travellers Omicron UK arrivals

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

German regional health ministers call for tighter rules on UK arrivals

At least one killed, 10 injured in Quetta blast

Omicron in Pakistan: Asad Umar urges citizens to get vaccinated

Special Representative of Germany for Afghanistan and Pakistan calls on COAS

Countries’ poverty not due to lack of resources but leaders’ corruption: PM

Confident OIC meeting will reach consensus on Afghanistan: Qureshi

Three terrorists killed in separate operations in KP: ISPR

Taliban govt resumes issuing Afghan passports in Kabul

'IMF programme approval to reduce uncertainty in Pakistan's financial markets'

Omicron cases doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with local spread: WHO

Over 7.2mn bales of cotton reach ginneries, up 44% YoY: PCGA

Read more stories