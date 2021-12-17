ANL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.08%)
ASC 13.55 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (6.27%)
ASL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (6.34%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
FCCL 18.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.85%)
FFBL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.08%)
FFL 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.33%)
FNEL 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
GGGL 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
GGL 24.65 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.86%)
HUMNL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (6.33%)
JSCL 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.86%)
KEL 3.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MDTL 2.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.45%)
MLCF 35.45 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.46%)
NETSOL 92.28 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.78%)
PACE 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.58%)
PAEL 21.21 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.43%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
PRL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.67%)
PTC 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 33.96 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.31%)
TELE 15.79 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.19%)
TRG 106.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 25.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 2.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-3.14%)
BR100 4,509 Increased By 34.9 (0.78%)
BR30 18,515 Increased By 168 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,901 Increased By 169.5 (0.39%)
KSE30 17,298 Increased By 83.9 (0.49%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Indian shares fall on inflation worries, hawkish central banks

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares posted broad-based declines on Friday, pressured by foreign fund outflows, and as global central banks took a hawkish stance and warned of surging inflation.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.53% to 16,985.20 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.54% to 57,011.74. Both the indexes shed nearly 3% this week after two consecutive weeks of gains.

"The emergence of a new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, inflation concerns and a hawkish turn of global central bankers have led to an increase in volatility in equity markets worldwide, including India," said Shibani Kurian, head of equity research at Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co.

"With inflation increasing in countries across the world, all eyes are on central bankers and the pace of liquidity normalisation adopted by them."

Indian shares end four-day losing streak on IT boost

This week, the Bank of England became the world's first major central bank to raise interest rates since the pandemic hammered the global economy, following the US Federal Reserve in signalling the risk of raging inflation.

As of Thursday's close, foreign institutional investors have sold $728 million worth of Indian equities this week and $1.73 billion this month, according to Refinitiv Eikon.

The Nifty public sector bank index and real estate index were among top percentage losers on the day, falling 3.6% and 3.9%, respectively.

The information technology index was the lone gainer among sectoral indexes, ending up 1.35%, after Accenture Plc forecast better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and raised its annual business outlook.

Only five of the Nifty 50 constituents ended higher, with Wipro leading gains with a 4.1% jump.

Shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance fell 8.2% after the company said promoter Sameer Gehlaut sold an 11.9% stake and would resign from the board.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index

