ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Indian shares end four-day losing streak on IT boost

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended slightly higher on Thursday, helped by gains in information technology stocks, even as global markets rallied on the back of optimism induced by the US Federal Reserve.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.16% at 17,248.40, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.2% to 57,901.14. Though the indexes gave up most of the early gains, they managed to close up for the first time in five sessions.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said in a news conference after the conclusion of the two-day policy meeting that "the economy no longer needs increasing amounts of policy support."

"The Fed's move has boosted global markets. But, the selling by foreign investors continues and is not compensated by retail buying," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The Nifty information technology services index was the top gainer, rising 1.2%, while the public sector bank index fell 0.95%.

Indian shares, rupee weaken as investors brace for Fed; Omicron weighs

On the technical front, Nifty is having good support at around 17,200 levels and is witnessing buying strength at those levels, said Sachin Gupta, analyst with Choice Broking

India's blue-chip indexes have declined more than 7% from record highs hit in October.

Among individual stocks, chemical manufacturer Gujarat Fluorochemicals fell as much as 11.8% after local media reported an explosion inside the company's plant, causing at least two deaths.

Shares of automotive air conditioning parts maker Subros rose 4.5% after it got an order from the Indian Railways.

Meanwhile, world stocks marched back towards record highs as traders waited to see if Europe's top central banks, the ECB and Bank of England, would match the US Federal Reserve's upbeat message and cut stimulus.

