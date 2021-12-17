ANL 12.68 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.44%)
ASC 13.38 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.94%)
ASL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.6%)
BOP 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.41%)
BYCO 6.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.66%)
FCCL 18.30 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (2.75%)
FFBL 23.95 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.87%)
FFL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.55%)
FNEL 9.44 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.05%)
GGGL 14.43 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.98%)
GGL 25.01 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (3.35%)
HUMNL 6.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.67%)
JSCL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.65%)
KAPCO 31.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.54%)
KEL 3.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.94%)
MDTL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.71%)
MLCF 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.31%)
NETSOL 91.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.62%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.42%)
PAEL 21.28 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.77%)
PIBTL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.1%)
POWER 6.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
PRL 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-4.15%)
PTC 8.74 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.63%)
SILK 1.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.88%)
TELE 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.21%)
TRG 104.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-1.55%)
UNITY 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
WTL 2.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.9%)
BR100 4,508 Increased By 33.5 (0.75%)
BR30 18,516 Increased By 169.1 (0.92%)
KSE100 43,886 Increased By 154.4 (0.35%)
KSE30 17,276 Increased By 62.2 (0.36%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,863
1424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,491
27724hr
Sindh
478,717
Punjab
444,074
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,215
KPK
180,887
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Europe's car industry faces worse year than 2020

AFP 17 Dec 2021

PARIS: Europe's automobile industry is facing a worse year than the Covid-battered 2020 with sales falling a fifth straight month amid a global shortage of electronic chips used in new models.

European sales fell back 20.5 percent year-on-year to 713,346 units, the worst slump since 1993, the European automobile manufacturers association (ACEA) said on Friday.

Although economic activity bounced back relatively strongly in the first 11 months of the year compared with last year, car sales on the continent stagnated, falling 0.04 percent.

"The impact of the microchip shortage on vehicle output dragged the EU's year-to-date sales performance into negative territory despite 2020's record low base for comparison," the ACEA said in a statement.

Several major markets also saw double-digit falls in November sales -- German registrations dived 31.7 percent, Italian and Polish sales were off by a quarter and Spain and Belgium were down 12.3 and 17.1 percent while France limited the fall to 3.2 percent.

Bulgaria, Ireland and Slovenia saw small gains, by contrast.

Taken January-November, three of the four largest EU markets posted gains, even so on 2020, Italy rising 8.6 percent, Spain 3.8 percent and France 2.5 percent.

But Germany saw a fall of 8.1 percent compared with 2020.

European market leader Volkswagen saw January-November sales drop back 1.6 percent to 2.2 million with Skoda suffering in particular although strong showings from Seat and Porsche compensated.

Multinational Stellantis, which grew out of the merger earlier this year of PSA and Fiat Chrysler, saw sales for the year to date rise 0.4 percent to close on two million units.

France's Renault saw sales for the year to date dive 9.9 percent on sales of 922,000 and Mercedes sales were down 11.6 percent.

Korea's Hyundai-Kia in stark contrast posted a 20.4 percent gain to 763,000 sales on the year to date while Toyota added 12 percent.

Europe's automobile industry European automobile manufacturers association

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Europe's car industry faces worse year than 2020

UNGA adopts Pakistan-sponsored resolution on 'peoples' self-determination': FO

Winter vacations to start from January 3: NCOC

Hammad dismisses media reports, says enough POL stocks in country

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

HSBC fined $85mn for UK anti-money laundering failings

Jul-Oct LSMI output up 3.56pc YoY

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Goldman Sachs expects oil demand to hit record levels in 2022, 2023

Read more stories