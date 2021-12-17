ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
New York cotton

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Reuters 17 Dec 2021

NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:

=================================================================================
                                  Current Session                       Prior Day
          Open     High    Low    Last     Time     Set     Chg     Vol       Set
=================================================================================
Mar'22   105.88   108.25   105.88   108.24   11:51   -      2.45   10060   105.79
                                            Dec 16
May'22   104.55   106.43   104.53   106.43   11:51   -      2.06    3751   104.37
                                            Dec 16
Jul'22   102.33   103.87   102.32   103.87   11:51   -     -1.73    2425   102.14
                                            Dec 16
=================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

