Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
17 Dec 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'22 105.88 108.25 105.88 108.24 11:51 - 2.45 10060 105.79
Dec 16
May'22 104.55 106.43 104.53 106.43 11:51 - 2.06 3751 104.37
Dec 16
Jul'22 102.33 103.87 102.32 103.87 11:51 - -1.73 2425 102.14
Dec 16
=================================================================================
