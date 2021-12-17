ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
Disrespectful remarks against CJP: IHC grants bail to PPP leader

Terence J Sigamony 17 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), on Thursday, granted bail to Masoodur Rehman Abbasi, general secretary PPP, PS-114, Karachi, arrested for uttering indecent and disrespectful remarks against Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed in a video clip.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the post-arrest bail plea of the PPP leader and accepted the same.

Abbasi, an office-bearer of the PPP’s Karachi chapter, is facing contempt of court charges for uttering derogatory remarks against the CJP at a public gathering.

In a video and audio clip circulated on social media websites, the PPP leader could be seen making indecent and disrespectful remarks about the judiciary.

The bench, accepting the bail plea ordered to release him against the surety bonds worth Rs5,000.

During the hearing, the public prosecutor informed that the Supreme Court of Pakistan took notice of his derogatory remarks against the chief justice of Pakistan. He added that the police had arrested Masood on the orders of the Supreme Court and he is currently confined in Adiala jail.

The Supreme Court, on June 22, had issued show-cause notice under Article 204 of the Constitution read with Section 3 of the Contempt of Court Ordinance, 2003 to Masoodur Rehman Abbasi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PPP IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah CJP Masoodur Rehman Abbasi

