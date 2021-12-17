ANL 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.63%)
ASC 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.85%)
ASL 13.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-4.96%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
BYCO 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.63%)
FCCL 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-5.17%)
FFBL 23.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.53%)
FFL 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-5.05%)
FNEL 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-5.03%)
GGGL 14.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.14%)
GGL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-4.31%)
HUMNL 6.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.44%)
JSCL 15.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.33%)
KAPCO 31.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.2%)
KEL 3.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-4.19%)
MDTL 2.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 34.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-4.95%)
NETSOL 91.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.42%)
PACE 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.31%)
PAEL 20.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.88%)
PIBTL 7.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.38%)
POWER 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-3.46%)
PRL 12.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.69%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.86%)
SNGP 33.52 Decreased By ▼ -1.63 (-4.64%)
TELE 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.98 (6.63%)
TRG 106.40 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (2.6%)
UNITY 25.65 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (4.61%)
WTL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.36%)
BR100 4,474 Decreased By -74.2 (-1.63%)
BR30 18,347 Decreased By -251 (-1.35%)
KSE100 43,731 Decreased By -635.7 (-1.43%)
KSE30 17,214 Decreased By -258.6 (-1.48%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,849
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,290,214
30124hr
Sindh
478,564
Punjab
444,032
Balochistan
33,540
Islamabad
108,198
KPK
180,825
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 17, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China blue-chips end higher

Reuters 17 Dec 2021

SHANGHAI: China’s blue-chip stock index ended higher on Thursday as gains in industrial and financial sectors offset weakness in consumer staples firms, while energy shares rose thanks to strong oil and coal prices.

At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was up 0.75% at 3,675.02 points. The blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.58%, overcoming small losses earlier in the day.

The consumer staples sector ended 0.92% lower amid concern over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases, but those losses were outweighed by a 0.78% gain in the financial sector and a 1.23% rise in industrial shares

An index tracking the coal sector surged 6.27% amid a government crackdown on illegal mining that has lifted prices, while a broader energy index added 5%.

The smaller Shenzhen index ended up 0.53% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index was 0.742% higher. Also in positive territory were A-shares of Chinese companies that were reported on Wednesday to be on the verge of being added to US investment and export blacklists.

Shanghai Composite Index CSI300 Index ChiNext blue chip stock index

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

China blue-chips end higher

Textile, auto policies approved by ECC

Govt all set to increase power base tariff

BoE hikes, ECB rolls slow as pandemic exits diverge

Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill, 2021: Nearly Rs350bn sales tax to be imposed, FBR tells Tarin

Gwadar protesters end sit-in

Martyred APS children ‘I will never let the survivors and parents down’: PM

CNG sector to remain shut till Feb 15: Gas load-shedding management plan approved

Tourism: PM says country can earn billions

Covid cases: Pakistan-West Indies ODI series called off

Record 488 journalists imprisoned, 46 killed in 2021: RSF

Read more stories