Automechanika Dubai: Four Pakistani companies showcase their products

KARACHI: Some four companies from Pakistan have participated in the Automechanika Dubai 2021 held from 14 to 16 December.

Automechanika Dubai was held with an aim to raise the bar in the products, equipment and services available for the automotive aftermarket in the wider Middle East region by bringing international manufacturers and suppliers together with regional distributors and buyers.

As the premier B2B automotive aftermarket show in the wider Middle East, Automechanika Dubai continues to take center stage as the region’s leading trade exhibition. The 18th edition of Automechanika Dubai held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, along with 562 exhibitors from 47 countries with over 12 dedicated country pavilions.

Pakistani companies have showcased their products in Automechanika Dubai. Century Engineering, Malik Auto & Agricultural Industries, Pakistan Accumulators and Service Industries Limited have participated in the show this year.

