Pooran leads West Indies to 207-3 in final T20I after Covid scare

KARACHI: West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran struck a rapid-fire half century to lead his team to 207-3 in the final Twenty20 international against Pakistan in Karachi on Thursday.

Pooran hit a career-best 37-ball 64 with six sixes and two boundaries after the West Indies won the toss and opted to bat at National Stadium.

The match was given the go-ahead after some uncertainty after five members -- including three players -- of the West Indies squad tested positive on Thursday.

That took the squad's tally to nine positive cases -- including six cricketers -- after three players and a staff member tested positive on Saturday.

Pooran added 93 for the third wicket with Darren Bravo, who scored an unbeaten 27-ball 34.

Shamarh Brooks (49) and Brandon King (43) also played brisk knocks.

Pakistan lead the three-match series 2-0 winning the first two matches -- also played in Karachi.