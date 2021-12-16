JI chief steps up criticism of PTI govt

Lahore: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Sirajul Haq has said that the masses are no more ready to bear these rulers who are least concerned about the problems of the poor public.

The prime minister kept the people in darkness through his fake promises, added the JI chief According to media cell of JI at Mansoora, he was addressing a public gathering in his hometown on occasion of joining the JI by PTI KP chapter join secretary and founder member Malik Rahmanullah Advocate.

He earlier addressed a women convention organized by the JI women chapter in Lower Dir. Sirajul Haq said the PTI failed to bring down inflation and address the jinn of unemployment as millions of youth were jobless due to ill devised policies of the ruling party.

He said the IMF had virtually taken control of the economy which was the main reason behind the inflation. He said the country economy could not be improved in presence of interest-based financial system.

The JI Emir said the PTI proved itself the status quo party like the PML-N and the PPP. He said the three parties were given opportunity to serve the country but they failed to fix the issues.

He said the three parties were the clubs of the feudal lords and imperialists. He said mafias were sitting around the prime minister and making millions by creating fake shortages of food items and other basic needs.

He demanded the prime minister fulfil his promise to provide ten million jobs to youth and built five million houses.

