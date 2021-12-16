ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 16, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

US lawmakers call for sanctions against Israel’s NSO, other spyware firms

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: A group of US lawmakers is asking the Treasury Department and State Department to sanction Israeli spyware firm NSO Group and three other foreign surveillance companies they say helped authoritarian governments commit human rights abuses.

Their letter sent late Tuesday and seen by Reuters also asks for sanctions on top executives at NSO, the United Arab Emirates cybersecurity company DarkMatter, and European online bulk surveillance companies Nexa Technologies and Trovicor.

The lawmakers asked for Global Magnitsky sanctions, which punishes those who are accused of enabling human rights abuses by freezing bank accounts and banning travel to the United States.

DarkMatter could not be reached for comment. The other three companies did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The letter was signed by the Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and 16 other Democratic lawmakers. Along with other reporting on the industry, they cite a recent Reuters article this month showing that NSO spyware was used against State Department employees in Uganda.

The lawmakers said the spyware industry relies on US investment and banks. “To meaningfully punish them and send a clear signal to the surveillance technology industry, the US government should deploy financial sanctions,” they wrote.

The letter says the companies facilitated the “disappearance, torture and murder of human rights activists and journalists.” Surveillance firms have drawn increasing scrutiny from Washington as a barrage of media reports have tied them to human rights abuses.

“These surveillance mercenaries sold their services to authoritarian regimes with long records of human rights abuses, giving vast spying powers to tyrants,” Wyden told Reuters. “Predictably, those nations used surveillance tools to lock up, torture and murder reporters and human rights advocates. The Biden administration has the chance to turn off the spigot of American dollars and help put them out of business for good.”

In November, the Commerce Department put NSO on the so-called Entity List, prohibiting U.S. suppliers from selling software or services to the Israeli spyware maker without getting special permission.

A number of legal challenges also threaten the industry. Last week a prominent Saudi activist and the non-profit Electronic Frontier Foundation sued DarkMatter, alleging the group hacked into her phone NSO Group in November, saying that it violated U.S. laws by breaking into the software installed on iPhones.

A 2019 Reuters investigation cited in the letter, also exposed a secret hacking unit within DarkMatter, known as Project Raven, that helped the UAE spy on its enemies. In a September settlement with the Justice Department, three members of that unit, all former U.S. intelligence operatives, admitted to breaking hacking laws.

cybersecurity NSO Group Ron Wyden US investment and banks

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

US lawmakers call for sanctions against Israel’s NSO, other spyware firms

NOCs not needed for setting up or expanding certain units: SME policy envisages Rs10m guarantee-free loan

Changes in $ rate, CPI and fuel mix: Circular debt management plan recalibrated

IMF projects gross debt at 83.4pc of GDP

China: PM’s intervention sought to enhance rice quota allocation

Govt decides to slash prices of POL products

Fed sees three interest rate hikes in 2022

PM ranked 17th ‘most admired man’ in world

PM, Sanjrani discuss Gwadar sit-in

WB indicates $225m for ‘digital economy’ project

‘Dead’ capital to be used for earning revenues: PM

Read more stories