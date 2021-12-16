ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
ASC 12.99 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (6.48%)
ASL 14.10 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (6.09%)
BOP 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
BYCO 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (11.67%)
FCCL 18.78 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (7.81%)
FFBL 24.37 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.83%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.67%)
FNEL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (10.31%)
GGGL 14.46 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (7.11%)
GGL 25.29 Increased By ▲ 1.68 (7.12%)
HUMNL 6.15 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (10.61%)
JSCL 15.25 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.17%)
KAPCO 31.75 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.58%)
KEL 3.34 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (5.7%)
MDTL 2.21 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (8.33%)
MLCF 36.40 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (7.06%)
NETSOL 91.96 Increased By ▲ 6.41 (7.49%)
PACE 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (13.26%)
PAEL 21.53 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.65%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.57%)
POWER 6.65 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (9.38%)
PRL 13.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (8.33%)
PTC 8.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (5.83%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.45%)
SNGP 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.48%)
TELE 14.78 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (7.41%)
TRG 103.70 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (7.49%)
UNITY 24.52 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (7.07%)
WTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (22.22%)
BR100 4,548 Increased By 142.6 (3.24%)
BR30 18,598 Increased By 1154.8 (6.62%)
KSE100 44,367 Increased By 1120.2 (2.59%)
KSE30 17,473 Increased By 428.1 (2.51%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Europe gas prices fall from highs on supply expectations

Reuters 16 Dec 2021

BRUSSELS: European and British wholesale gas prices fell from the previous day’s record highs on Wednesday, pressured by an higher Russian supplies and a flat demand outlook.

The Dutch day-ahead contract on the TTF hub was down 4.15 euros at 123.05 euros per megawatt hour (MWh) by 1058 GMT after settling at a record high on Tuesday.

The British gas contract for day-ahead delivery was down 8.50 pence at 3.09 pounds per therm.

A stable demand outlook for the remainder of this month and higher Russian gas flows were bearish factors, Refinitiv analysts said.

Russian natural gas deliveries to Germany through the Yamal-Europe pipeline climbed above an hourly volume of 12,000,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) for the first time since Nov. 21, data from German network operator Gascade showed.

Wider sentiment remained bullish, however, with temperatures set to fall below seasonal norms from next week, Refinitiv added.

The European benchmark front-month TTF contract was down 3.40 euros at 124.50 euros/MWh and off an intraday high of 132 euros/MWh.

On Tuesday it reached its highest ever close at 127.90 euros/MWh, pushing European prices above those in Asia - a key competitor for attracting liquid natural gas (LNG) cargoes.

European prices continued to rally on concerns over the start of Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline to Germany and growing tensions in Ukraine, while Asian prices weakened because storage at terminals was close to full, Tom Marzec-Manser, head of gas analytics at ICIS, told Reuters. “There is now an opportunity for Europe to draw in spot cargoes. This premium may need to be maintained for the coming weeks and months to continue to secure additional supplies,” Marzec-Manser said.

