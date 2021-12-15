ANL 12.18 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (8.85%)
Dec 15, 2021
Markets PSX (Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited)

PSX, Deutsche Börse AG sign exclusive data licensing agreement

BR Web Desk 15 Dec 2021

Starting January 1, 2022, Deutsche Börse, a global market-data provider, will be the sole licensor of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stock market data for international customers.

The development comes after PSX signed an exclusive data licensing agreement with the exchange operator Deutsche Börse.

This data cooperation agreement is a significant step ahead for PSX which will allow the bourse to extend its market data reach globally, said the exchange in a statement.

With this agreement, PSX will increase its global footprint, with the aim of leveraging Deutsche Börse’s international reach to significantly expand its market data client base and attract foreign investors to participate in PSX’s markets.

Highest IPOs on PSX in 2021 after six years: Rs20bn raised by firms

“Our broader vision is to increase market participation by supporting easy and equitable access to high-quality information,” said Farrukh H. Khan, MD & CEO at PSX. “With the growing sophistication of our market, partnerships with global exchange networks and data vendors extend our international presence.”

Nadir Rahman, COO at PSX, said, “In the coming months, PSX is looking forward to implementing new technologies that will deliver additional value to customers and shape the future of the industry."

"This arrangement presents us with an opportunity to expand our geographic footprint through collaboration with one of the largest exchange operators on enhancing the depth and coverage of our Market Data product offerings.”

PSX’s range of data products will be accessible to international clients facilitated by this agreement with Deutsche Börse. The market data offering includes real-time, delayed as well as End of Day data.

