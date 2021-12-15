LHC directs govt to launch awareness drive about smog

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the government to lunch awareness campaign about smog and directed the Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) to provide the awareness matter to Pemra.

The court, however, observed that government should not use its name in the campaign.

The court also refused to accept the request of Lord Mayor Lahore to decrease amount of fine on violation of one-way and adjourned the proceedings in petitions against increase in pollution in the city till December 16.

The Lord Mayor while praying to reduce the fine to rupees 500 said most of the people are not in position to pay this fine. The court, however, declined to accept his request and observed people should avoid violating traffic laws.

The court said we have to take stand to reduce smog in the city as it puts the lives of the people at risk. The court also expressed its satisfaction over the action taken against the encroachments in the city and called traffic plan also on the next hearing.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021