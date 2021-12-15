Blue Economy and need for aligning maritime policy

The seas envelop approximately 71% of the planet’s surface, and have shaped the human civilization since millennia. Presently, about 60% of global population lives in littorals. Seas hold vast reserves of untapped economic resources and have structured the globalized world that exists today. The optimal exploitation of maritime potential by the implementation of inclusive maritime policy is the key ingredient of prosperity for any maritime nation in modern age.

The Blue Economy was first conceptualized by Gunter Pauli in 2010. It was envisioned that Blue Economy is an efficient solution to deal with economic and food requirements of growing human population. World Bank defines Blue Economy as, “the sustainable use of oceans resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods while preserving health of the ocean ecosystem.” The Blue Economy is compatible with five Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) proposed by the United Nations – namely alleviation of poverty, good health and well-being, innovation and infrastructure development, measures against climate change and conservation of life below water.

The concept of Blue Economy has influenced the maritime policies around the globe. With growth of human population, the dependency on oceanic resources is increasing day by day. The Global Ocean Economy value was about 1.5 trillion dollars in 2010. This figure is likely to exceed 3 trillion by 2030. Similarly, by 2030, the productivity of Blue Economy is expected to surpass that of Green Economy. The key aspect of Blue Economy is ‘sustainability’. It comprises traditional maritime financial practices, including extraction of maritime resources, maritime transportation, coastal tourism, but within the framework of sustainable environment friendly obligations. Moreover, it also deals with encouragement of emerging concepts like aquaculture, desalination, blue-bio technology and renewable marine energy generation, for enhancing ocean-based economic benefits without threatening the marine ecosystem.

Pakistan with approximately 1001kms-long coastline enjoys sovereignty over resource rich maritime area of approximately 290,000 Sq-kms. Pakistan offers feasible sea connectivity to the landlocked Central Asia, and an alternate route to China and even Russia for reaching the Indian Ocean. Key Sea Lines of Communications (SLOCs) pass through Pakistan’s maritime area of interest. Moreover, Pakistan’s proximity with strategically important Straits of Hormuz further augments its importance. In sum, Pakistan has all credentials necessary to emerge as a dominant maritime player.

Despite favourable conditions, Pakistan is yet to fully harness its maritime potential. The country’s existing maritime policy was crafted in 2002. It calls for investment in maritime technology, sea-borne trade, oceanic research and off-shore exploration. It also gives a mechanism for securing ocean-based economic and strategic interests. Recently, the establishment of Gwadar port project - the crown jewel of $62 billion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) - is being anticipated to uplift the national economy by developing maritime connectivity with key commercial node points and improving the sea-based national economic sectors. However, a national maritime policy, updated as per modern benchmarks, is still required to actualize Pakistan’s maximum maritime capacity.

In past two decades, the global maritime dynamics have changed significantly. Evolving concepts like Blue Economy now necessitates application of a duly revised maritime policies. The technological advancements have improved the methodology of exploiting the maritime resources. The importance of Blue Economy for Pakistan can hardly be overstated. For Pakistan, parallel development in Green Economy and Blue Economy is indeed the right way forward. Growing population demands, depleting land resources and a policy shift from geopolitics to geo-economics, further require the establishment of blue economic model with respect to national requirements. In realization of these imperatives, Government of Pakistan declared the year 2020 as ‘the year of blue economy.’

The emphasis on institutionalization of maritime knowledge can play a pivotal role in facilitating the formulation of modern national maritime policy based upon principles of Blue Economy. Several institutes such as National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) and Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC) are also contributing to enhance maritime awareness, promote Blue Economy, and explore challenges and opportunities as per evolving geopolitical, geo-economic and geostrategic dimensions of maritime arenas.

Since 2017, Pakistan Navy is conducting the premier Maritime Security Workshop (MARSEW). The workshop brings together state officials, academicians, media representatives, and senior military officers at one forum to discuss and explore the national maritime aspects. The fourth MARSEW – described as MARSEW-4, will be organized this month with the theme, “Blue economy, the future of Pakistan.” It will comprise on-campus and off-campus phases. The on-campus phase will be held within the premises of Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore, and will include table-top discussions, seminars, presentations, and similar interactive academic sessions. The off-campus phase will involve visits to naval installations, naval assets and other maritime infrastructure in order to develop better familiarity and understanding about physical aspects of national maritime domain. The purpose of this MARSEW is to encourage maritime awareness, give insights into Blue Economy, and evaluate the opportunities and challenges that deal with Pakistan’s maritime domain.

The awareness and knowledge about maritime affairs act as building blocks on which maritime policy is established. For progression, it is important to sustain synchronization with evolving concepts. It must be taken into account that the entire maritime edifice relies on exercising of credible maritime policy. Therefore, need of the hour is that Pakistan must align its maritime policy based upon principles of Blue Economy for secure, sustainable and efficient utilization of maritime sphere.

(The writer is former graduate of Kinnaird College, Lahore, an MoU signatory institute of Pakistan Navy War College (PNWC), Lahore)

