ANL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (5.45%)
ASC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.49%)
ASL 13.82 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.99%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.59%)
BYCO 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4%)
FCCL 18.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.33%)
FFBL 24.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.62%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.12%)
FNEL 9.16 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (3.74%)
GGGL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (5.19%)
GGL 24.79 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (5%)
HUMNL 5.70 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.52%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.21 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.84%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.71 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.03%)
NETSOL 90.30 Increased By ▲ 4.75 (5.55%)
PACE 3.67 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (5.76%)
PAEL 20.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (4.5%)
PIBTL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
POWER 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.62%)
PRL 12.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.33%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 34.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 14.25 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (3.56%)
TRG 101.00 Increased By ▲ 4.53 (4.7%)
UNITY 24.10 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (5.24%)
WTL 1.87 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (3.89%)
BR100 4,473 Increased By 67.7 (1.54%)
BR30 18,062 Increased By 618.6 (3.55%)
KSE100 43,755 Increased By 508.4 (1.18%)
KSE30 17,241 Increased By 196.8 (1.15%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

The FATF challenge

Khurrum Raza Updated 15 Dec 2021

This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Documenting economy thru financial inclusion” carried by the newspaper a few days ago. The writers, including Dr Ikramul Haq, have pointed out, among other things, that “Pakistan is already accused of not fully regulating the informal sector and State Department in their report mentioned that Hundi and Hawala system still exists in the country.

Pakistan needs proper regulation to ensure that any natural or legal person operating as money value transfer service provider should be licensed and registered otherwise, it would continue to pose potential threats to our financial system.” These honourable writers, in my view, are spot on; their views are completely accurate.

We must not lose sight of our precarious position or status in relation to the FATF. Any complacency on our part will only add to our misery. Complying with all the FATF requirements is necessary to improve our global standing. It is highly important to highlight the fact that forces that are inimical to Pakistan are working overtime.

Khurrum Raza (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

fatf Dr Ikramul Haq Hawala system

Khurrum Raza

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

The FATF challenge

Policy rate now soars to 9.75pc

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Sacked employees: Restoration for a specific period violation of constitution: SC

Bilawal makes pitch for investment in Sindh

New policy on sugar ‘reforms’ presented to cabinet

Soldier martyred at Iran border

Read more stories