ANL 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (6.43%)
ASC 12.50 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.46%)
ASL 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (4.29%)
BOP 8.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 6.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.33%)
FCCL 18.15 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (4.19%)
FFBL 24.31 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (2.57%)
FFL 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3%)
FNEL 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.19%)
GGGL 14.12 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.59%)
GGL 24.75 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (4.83%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.7%)
JSCL 14.50 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.9%)
KAPCO 31.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.81%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 2.20 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (7.84%)
MLCF 35.70 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (5%)
NETSOL 89.76 Increased By ▲ 4.21 (4.92%)
PACE 3.64 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (4.9%)
PAEL 20.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.5%)
PIBTL 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.86%)
POWER 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.93%)
PRL 12.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4%)
PTC 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.73%)
SNGP 34.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.83%)
TRG 101.16 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (4.86%)
UNITY 23.92 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.45%)
WTL 1.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5%)
BR100 4,476 Increased By 70.1 (1.59%)
BR30 18,066 Increased By 622.6 (3.57%)
KSE100 43,798 Increased By 551.5 (1.28%)
KSE30 17,266 Increased By 221.3 (1.3%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,843
424hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,913
37024hr
Sindh
478,412
Punjab
443,985
Balochistan
33,539
Islamabad
108,172
KPK
180,760
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

IEA sees ‘more comfortable’ year for oil market in 2022

AFP 15 Dec 2021

PARIS: The Omicron coronavirus variant will slow the recovery in global demand for oil but the market will be “more comfortable” in 2022, the International Energy Agency said on Tuesday. The oil market “appears to stand on a better footing than it has for some time,” the IEA wrote in its latest monthly report.

The emergence of Omicron at the end of November “sparked a steep sell-off in oil, but initial pessimism has now given way to a more measured response,” it said. “The surge in new Covid-19 cases is expected to temporarily slow, but not upend, the recovery in oil demand,” the IEA wrote. It said “new containment measures put in place to halt the spread of the virus are likely to have a more muted impact on the economy versus previous Covid waves, not least because of widespread vaccination campaigns.”

The IEA, which unites oil-consuming countries and advises governments on energy policy, said it had revised downwards its forecast for global oil demand by an average 100,000 barrels per day for both this year and next year due to new restrictions on international travel. The agency said it is now pencilling in an increase in global oil demand of 5.4 million barrels per day in 2021 and by 3.3 million in 2022, when it will to return to pre-pandemic levels at 99.5 million bpd. On the output side, global oil production was poised to outpace demand from December, the IEA predicted, driven by higher production in the United States and the countries that make up the so-called OPEC+ group of oil producers.

Earlier this month, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and their allies agreed to stick to planned increases in output in January, despite the economic uncertainties linked to Omicron.

“As the upward supply trend extends into 2022, the US, Canada and Brazil are set to pump at their highest-ever annual levels,” IEA said. “Saudi Arabia and Russia could also set records, if remaining OPEC+ cuts are fully unwound.”

Oil prices IEA oil market Omicron coronavirus variant global demand for oil

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

IEA sees ‘more comfortable’ year for oil market in 2022

Policy rate now soars to 9.75pc

MoC opposes hike in duties on imported vehicles

ADB forecasts higher inflation

FBR reviews draft bill on withdrawal of ST exemptions

EAG suggests drastic change in tariff regime

Petroleum sector: SBP amends forex manual for remittance process

Sacked employees: Restoration for a specific period violation of constitution: SC

Bilawal makes pitch for investment in Sindh

New policy on sugar ‘reforms’ presented to cabinet

Soldier martyred at Iran border

Read more stories