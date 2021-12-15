ANL 11.82 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (5.63%)
Starlink’s satellite broadband internet to be launched

Tahir Amin 15 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: Elon Musk SpaceX Starlink and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom Pakistan planned to launch Starlink’s Satellite Broadband Internet across Pakistan. A delegation of US-based global satellite broadband provider, Starlink, consisting of Director Middle East & Asia, Ryan Goodnight, and Head of Global Site Acquisition, Ben Macwilliam called on Minister of IT and Telecom Syed Aminul Haque to discuss the policy and operation model.

The ministry spokesperson said that the minister IT mentioned the opportunity that 40,000 schools, SME’s and enterprise scale up and broadband connectivity is an attractive business model apart from unserved and underserved areas.

Member Telecom briefed about Balanced Space Satellite Regime that shall facilitate the LEO Satellite services. The Minister IT and Telecom pointed the tele-density of broadband in Pakistan and win-win situation that will result in the ministry’s vision “Broadband for All” and the PM’s vision of “Digital Pakistan”.

Starlink mentioned that Starlink Pakistan is already registered and will shortly open office, that will be its first operation in South Asia. SpaceX also showed interest in Space of Things and Internet of Things setup in Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

