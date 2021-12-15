MoC begins selection process for posting TIOs abroad

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Commerce (MoC) has started selection process for posting Trade and Investment Officers (TIOs) at about 10 Pakistan’s Trade Missions abroad from public, private sectors and Pakistani diaspora.

Informed sources told Business Recorder that the new selection will be for Paris (France), Brussels (Belgium), Istanbul (Turkey), Los Angeles (USA), Kabul (Afghanistan), Kandahar (Afghanistan), Beijing (China), Frankfort and Berlin (Germany).

Senate Standing Committee on Commerce and National Assembly Standing Committee on Commerce were continuously asking Commerce Ministry to share performance of TIOs with them and also arrange online interactions with them but this has not yet materialized.

Some of Members of the Committee maintained that TIOs show more loyalty to their respective ambassadors instead of serving the country which paid them, because any complaint from the ambassador can make their ACRs poorer.

Insiders also claim that the real test of Commerce Ministry would be the syllabus for the candidates as last time some key “players” played a major role to get specific results.

According to the Ministry, officers of all occupational groups of the Civil Service of Pakistan having served for at least three of the last 10 years in relevant positions in Federal Government in Commerce Ministry, (or an organisation under, except insurance sector) Finance Division, Economic Affairs Division, Revenue Division, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Privatisation Division, erstwhile Textile Division, Ministry of Industries and Production, Provincial Departments of Finance, Commerce, Investment, Industries, Planning & Development, Revenue and Boards of Revenue are eligible.

Officers in promotion zone can apply subject to submission of a notarized undertaking that (if selected) they will not demand promotion-related trainings/ actualization of promotion at the same post/up-gradation of post during their tenure. Upper age limit is 56 years on the closing date of submission of applications.

The interested candidates would at least have a Master’s degree in Business Administration, Law, Economics, International Trade, Commerce, Public Administration/ Policy, investment promotion/ management or engineering (at least 16 years of education) from Higher Education Commission (HEC) recognized education institutions or reputed foreign universities with at least 75 percent marks or equivalent in Grade Point Average (GPA).

Five years of relevant experience (for posts in BS-18), 10 years (for posts in BS-19), 15 years (for post in BS-20) in the fields of marketing, sales, business, international marketing, International Trade and Investment.

A candidate from Pakistani diaspora can apply for the post in the country of which he/ she has nationality and/or country of residence where he/ she has a minimum of 6 months’ resident status. The candidate should be within age limited of upto 40 years of posts in BS-18, upto 50 years for posts in BS-19, upto 56 for posts in BS-20.

The applications are to be submitted through surface mail to IBA. Last date for submission of online application is December 26, 2021 while the print outs of online submitted form may reach IBA within seven days of the closing date of submission of online applications.

According to insiders, Commerce Ministry has also to select such candidates from Pakistani diaspora who must join the job as last time at least two selected candidates did not join the position citing different reasons.

