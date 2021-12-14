ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,247 Increased By 370.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,045 Increased By 365.3 (2.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Covid surge in Africa, but fewer deaths than before: WHO

AFP 14 Dec 2021

BRAZZAVILLE: Africa has recorded a massive rise in Covid cases over the last week, but the number of deaths is lower than with previous waves, the World Health Organization said Tuesday.

The 83-percent surge means however that the continent will not get 70 percent of people fully vaccinated -- considered essential to halt the pandemic -- until August 2024.

"We are cautiously optimistic that deaths and severe illness will remain low in the current wave," said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO's Regional Director for Africa.

"But slow vaccine rollout in Africa means both will be much higher than they should be."

Low vaccination rates risk providing a breeding ground for new variants, such as the rapidly spreading Omicron strain, which was first identified in South Africa, said the latest updated from the WHO in Africa.

UK to lift Covid travel ban on arrivals from Africa

And the surge in South Africa was particularly pronounced: the country recorded a 66-percent increase in cases over the past week compared with the previous seven days. For the moment however, deaths and critical cases remained low.

"We've known for quite some time now that new variants like Beta, Delta or Omicron could regularly emerge to spark new outbreaks globally, but vaccine-deprived regions like Africa will be especially vulnerable," said Moeti.

At the current rate, WHO estimates it will take until May 2022 to have 40-percent vaccination coverage in Africa and August 2024 to reach 70 percent, said the WHO-Africa statement.

"But we can still save many lives if we accelerate the pace of vaccination in early 2022," Moeti said.

As of 13 December, only 20 African countries had vaccinated at least 10 percent of their population -- the global target WHO had set for September 2021.

Only six countries have hit the year-end target of fully vaccinating 40 percent of their population, while only two -- Mauritius and Seychelles -- have reached 70 percent.

The latest surge across the continent was fuelled mainly by the Delta and Omicron variants.

Worldwide there have been more than 2,700 Omicron cases reported in 59 countries, including 11 African countries.

WHO COVID cases Africa

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Covid surge in Africa, but fewer deaths than before: WHO

3rd successive hike: SBP increases key interest rate by 100 basis points, takes it to 9.75%

Interest rate hike in line with expectations, to reduce uncertainty: experts

Pakistan wants relation with US that is in sync with our changed priority: Qureshi

Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in second T20I

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable ahead of MPC announcement

Oil edges up towards $75, Omicron concerns dominate

Widening trade gap Pakistan's biggest economic concern: Younus Dagha

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in early 2023

Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shree Katas Raj Temple in Punjab

Stocks stage rally, KSE-100 up 370 points

Read more stories