ANL 11.19 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (10.25%)
ASC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.83%)
ASL 13.29 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (4.98%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.01%)
FCCL 17.42 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.47%)
FFBL 23.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.04%)
FFL 8.99 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.39%)
FNEL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (13.35%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (6.4%)
HUMNL 5.56 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.96%)
JSCL 14.23 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.87%)
KAPCO 30.95 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.28%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.94%)
MDTL 2.04 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2%)
MLCF 34.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.25%)
NETSOL 85.55 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (7.75%)
PACE 3.47 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.83%)
PAEL 20.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (3.84%)
PIBTL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.08 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
PRL 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (6.1%)
PTC 8.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.36%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 34.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-6.03%)
TELE 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (4.72%)
TRG 96.47 Increased By ▲ 7.20 (8.07%)
UNITY 22.90 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (6.26%)
WTL 1.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5.88%)
BR100 4,406 Increased By 69.2 (1.59%)
BR30 17,443 Increased By 691.1 (4.13%)
KSE100 43,247 Increased By 370.3 (0.86%)
KSE30 17,045 Increased By 365.3 (2.19%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Pfizer says study confirms positive results for anti-Covid pill

AFP Updated 14 Dec 2021

WASHINGTON: Pfizer said Tuesday that clinical trials confirmed its anti-Covid pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths among at-risk people by almost 90 percent when it was taken in the first few days after symptoms appear.

The results are based on trials of more than 2,200 people and back up findings announced last month from preliminary trials. The drug maker also said the treatment appears to be effective against the Omicron variant.

"This news provides further corroboration that our oral antiviral candidate, if authorized or approved, could have a meaningful impact on the lives of many, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement, saying the new drug, called Paxlovid, could "save lives."

BioNTech, Pfizer vaccine neutralises Omicron with three shots

The trial showed that the pill reduced the need for hospitalization in high-risk adults with Covid-19 by 89 percent if the treatment was given within three days of symptom onset and by 88 percent if given within 5 days, according to the company.

And lab data shows that the pill appears will be also effective in treating people infected with the Omicron variant, according to Pfizer's statement.

"We are confident that, if authorized or approved, this potential treatment could be a critical tool to help quell the pandemic," Bourla said.

BioNTech Pfizer vaccine

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pfizer says study confirms positive results for anti-Covid pill

Interest rate hike in line with expectations, to reduce uncertainty: experts

Ministers will hold talks with Gwadar protesters: Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan wants relation with US that is in sync with our changed priority: Qureshi

Widening trade gap Pakistan's biggest economic concern: Younus Dagha

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee stable ahead of MPC announcement

Oil edges up towards $75, Omicron concerns dominate

Afghanistan to host Pakistan for three ODIs in early 2023

Pakistan issues visas to Indians to visit Shree Katas Raj Temple in Punjab

Stocks stage rally, KSE-100 up 370 points

UN says Taliban behind at least 72 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan

Read more stories