ANL 10.66 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.02%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
FCCL 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.88%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.33 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.55%)
GGL 21.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.53%)
HUMNL 5.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
KAPCO 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.13 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.97%)
MDTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4%)
MLCF 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.72%)
NETSOL 82.43 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (3.82%)
PACE 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.93%)
PAEL 19.68 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.18%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.45%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
TELE 13.24 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.76%)
TRG 94.80 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (6.19%)
UNITY 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.48%)
WTL 1.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (2.35%)
BR100 4,371 Increased By 34.8 (0.8%)
BR30 17,165 Increased By 413.1 (2.47%)
KSE100 42,988 Increased By 111.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 278.1 (1.67%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Former ICC CFO Faisal Hasnain appointed PCB Chief Executive

Muhammad Saleem 14 Dec 2021

LAHORE: Former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Faisal Hasnain, who also served as Managing Director, Zimbabwe Cricket (2017-2018) has been appointed Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and he will formally assume charge in January 2022.

A PCB spokesman said here on Monday that Faisal Hasnain has been selected following a robust recruitment process. He is a UK qualified Chartered Accountant and has had a professional career of over 35 years in high-profile finance and sports administration roles with some of the world’s leading blue chip organisations. This includes his role in Monaco and Dubai in different positions.

As the ICC’s Chief Financial Officer, Faisal managed an overall financial portfolio of around US $3billion and was also involved in the sale of the ICC’s commercial rights for the 2007-2015 and the 2016-2023 commercial cycles. With Zimbabwe Cricket, he was instrumental in the refinancing of their commercial debts, arriving at the financial arrangements between ZC and the ICC, securing ZC’s funding and status within the ICC and securing hosting rights for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 – Zimbabwe’s first global event in 15 years.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “Faisal is a familiar figure in cricket world and is highly regarded, respected and trusted for his excellence in corporate governance, financial management and commercial acumen. With the plans I have for the PCB, Faisal will be a perfect fit as he can utilise his vast experience and knowledge to help us achieve our commercial and financial objectives of making Pakistan cricket bigger and stronger.”

Faisal Hasnain said, “I feel honoured and privileged to have been awarded with this once in a lifetime opportunity to serve Pakistan cricket and thank the PCB Chairman and the Board of Governors for having the confidence in my capabilities.

I am fully committed to playing my part in delivering the PCB Chairman’s vision for Pakistan cricket, fulfilling the expectations and dreams of millions of passionate Pakistan cricket fans and strengthening the relationships with our existing commercial partners, the ICC and other Cricket Boards and developing new partnerships as we move forward.

I look forward to working very closely with my colleagues at the PCB so that we can collectively further enhance the image, reputation and profile of this great institution.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Icc PCB Pakistan Cricket Board Faisal Hasnain CFO

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Former ICC CFO Faisal Hasnain appointed PCB Chief Executive

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories