Former ICC CFO Faisal Hasnain appointed PCB Chief Executive

LAHORE: Former Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Faisal Hasnain, who also served as Managing Director, Zimbabwe Cricket (2017-2018) has been appointed Chief Executive of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and he will formally assume charge in January 2022.

A PCB spokesman said here on Monday that Faisal Hasnain has been selected following a robust recruitment process. He is a UK qualified Chartered Accountant and has had a professional career of over 35 years in high-profile finance and sports administration roles with some of the world’s leading blue chip organisations. This includes his role in Monaco and Dubai in different positions.

As the ICC’s Chief Financial Officer, Faisal managed an overall financial portfolio of around US $3billion and was also involved in the sale of the ICC’s commercial rights for the 2007-2015 and the 2016-2023 commercial cycles. With Zimbabwe Cricket, he was instrumental in the refinancing of their commercial debts, arriving at the financial arrangements between ZC and the ICC, securing ZC’s funding and status within the ICC and securing hosting rights for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 – Zimbabwe’s first global event in 15 years.

PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “Faisal is a familiar figure in cricket world and is highly regarded, respected and trusted for his excellence in corporate governance, financial management and commercial acumen. With the plans I have for the PCB, Faisal will be a perfect fit as he can utilise his vast experience and knowledge to help us achieve our commercial and financial objectives of making Pakistan cricket bigger and stronger.”

Faisal Hasnain said, “I feel honoured and privileged to have been awarded with this once in a lifetime opportunity to serve Pakistan cricket and thank the PCB Chairman and the Board of Governors for having the confidence in my capabilities.

I am fully committed to playing my part in delivering the PCB Chairman’s vision for Pakistan cricket, fulfilling the expectations and dreams of millions of passionate Pakistan cricket fans and strengthening the relationships with our existing commercial partners, the ICC and other Cricket Boards and developing new partnerships as we move forward.

I look forward to working very closely with my colleagues at the PCB so that we can collectively further enhance the image, reputation and profile of this great institution.”

