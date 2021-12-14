Health is the basic human right: SHCC CEO

KARACHI: The Covid-19 pandemic has re-defined the overall health care delivery system, hindering basic access to health care and creating challenges for regulators to manage the rapidly rising needs and diversity. SHCC also witnessed the rising cases of quackery in the province.

Sindh Health Care Commission (SHCC) in its pledge to ensure quality and accessibility of health care through training, governance and licensing of health care providers and establishments in the province of Sindh. Special measures are being put in place to control the menace of quackery with the support of our partner stakeholders. SHCC believes that all relevant stakeholders in the health care delivery system are important and should work in mutual collaboration with one another.

SHCC reaffirms its commitment to work towards regulating and improving the overall health care quality at all levels within the province as health is the most basic human right.

