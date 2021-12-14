ANL 10.72 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (5.62%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
BYCO 5.87 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.71%)
FCCL 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.76%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.3%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (5.26%)
GGGL 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (5.88%)
GGL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.41%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.85%)
JSCL 13.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.24%)
KAPCO 30.65 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
KEL 3.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.65%)
MDTL 2.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (5%)
MLCF 32.66 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.06%)
NETSOL 82.52 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (3.93%)
PACE 3.45 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (4.23%)
PAEL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.66%)
PRL 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.24%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.43%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 36.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.11%)
TELE 13.30 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.22%)
TRG 94.80 Increased By ▲ 5.53 (6.19%)
UNITY 22.40 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.94%)
WTL 1.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.94%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By 37.6 (0.87%)
BR30 17,189 Increased By 437.1 (2.61%)
KSE100 43,001 Increased By 124.8 (0.29%)
KSE30 16,961 Increased By 282 (1.69%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

APNS condoles death of Iqbal Dal

Press Release 14 Dec 2021

KARACHI: Sarmad Ali, President and Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani, Secretary General of the All Pakistan Newspapers Society have expressed profound grief on behalf of APNS office-bearers and members of the Executive Committee over the sad demise of Iqbal Dal, Editor, Daily Hilal-e-Pakistan, Karachi.

The APNS offers condolence to the bereaved family and prays that Almighty Allah rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give them courage and patience to bear the loss.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

APNS Sarmad Ali Nazafreen Saigol Lakhani Iqbal Dal

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

APNS condoles death of Iqbal Dal

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories