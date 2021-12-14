Indian minister’s comments condemned

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned the “gratuitous and provocative” comments made by Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh who accused Islamabad of promoting terrorism in his country to break India, and advised the BJP leaders to desist from any ill-conceived misadventure and stop dragging Pakistan in their domestic politics for electoral gains.

“Pakistan strongly condemns the unwarranted, gratuitous and provocative comments made by the Indian defence minister at an event in New Delhi on 12 December 2021, questioning established historical facts, levelling unfounded allegations in the context of terrorism, and hurling threats against Pakistan,” said Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar.

He said that it is the BJP’s special forte to misrepresent history, resort to revisionism and delusional thinking, and indulge in false bravado. “Such discourse is particularly evident whenever elections in key states in India are approaching,” he said.

He added that the timing of the Indian defence minister’s provocative rhetoric is, therefore, not surprising, as the BJP-RSS combine is desperate to win elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states, typically inciting hyper nationalism and seeking to advance the extremist “Hindutva” agenda.

“The Indian defence minister’s chest-thumping and war-mongering is nothing but further evidence of India’s irresponsible behaviour and its relentless belligerence towards Pakistan,” he added.

As regards the issue of terrorism, he stated the international community is well aware of how the Hindutva-inspired regime in India is carrying out state-terrorism against the Kashmiris in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

In November last year, he recalled that Pakistan also presented a comprehensive dossier with irrefutable evidence of the Indian government’s planning, aiding, abetting, financing, and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan.

“The world is aware that Pakistan is fully capable of thwarting India’s aggressive designs. We have demonstrated our resolve and capability in this regard, including in the recent past,” he said, adding the BJP leaders will be well-advised to desist from any ill-conceived misadventure and also stop dragging Pakistan in India’s domestic politics for electoral gains.

Speaking at an event about Pakistan-India war 1971 in New Delhi on Sunday, the Indian defence minister stated: “Pakistan wants to break India by promoting terrorism and other anti-India activities. Indian forces foiled its plans in 1971 and now work is going on to eliminate roots of terrorism by our brave forces. We have won in the direct war, and will achieve victory in the proxy wars as well.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021