ANL 10.62 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (4.63%)
ASC 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.13%)
ASL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.5%)
BOP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
BYCO 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.36%)
FCCL 17.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.94%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.87%)
FFL 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.25%)
FNEL 8.13 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.36%)
GGGL 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (5.73%)
GGL 21.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-2.21%)
HUMNL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
JSCL 13.95 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.82%)
KAPCO 30.61 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.16%)
KEL 3.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.29%)
MDTL 2.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4%)
MLCF 32.60 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.88%)
NETSOL 82.15 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.46%)
PACE 3.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (3.93%)
PAEL 19.69 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.23%)
PIBTL 6.97 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.14 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.82%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (3.45%)
PTC 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.79%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 36.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.08%)
TELE 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.15%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 5.23 (5.86%)
UNITY 22.25 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (3.25%)
WTL 1.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.76%)
BR100 4,369 Increased By 32.8 (0.76%)
BR30 17,137 Increased By 384.9 (2.3%)
KSE100 42,990 Increased By 113.3 (0.26%)
KSE30 16,958 Increased By 278.9 (1.67%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,839
324hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,543
25024hr
Sindh
478,173
Punjab
443,937
Balochistan
33,536
Islamabad
108,146
KPK
180,710
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Babar Azam visits Bank Alfalah

Recorder Report 14 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team, Babar Azam visited Bank Alfalah to meet the President and senior management of the institution. Bank Alfalah has recently signed Babar Azam as a brand ambassador to support the Bank in promoting various initiatives.

Pakistan is a cricket loving nation. Bank Alfalah, with an objective to create a strong connection with young fans of the sport, has brought Babar Azam on board as its brand ambassador. Babar Azam is a Pakistani international cricketer who captains the national team in all formats. His passion and zeal personify an ideal role model for the youth and he resonates with the values of Bank Alfalah.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Babar Azam bank alfalah Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Babar Azam visits Bank Alfalah

MPS today

Dollar near one-week high amid hawkish Fed hopes, Omicron fears

Punjab: PM launches ‘Sehat Card’ scheme

Fed, ECB grapple with inflation and Omicron

No national security sans inclusive growth: PM

State-owned institutions can’t do real estate business: IHC

Jul-Nov remittances post 10pc growth YoY

Asaan Mobile Account unveiled

New tax regime for SMEs on the cards

COAS briefed about security situation in Sindh

Read more stories