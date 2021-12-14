Babar Azam visits Bank Alfalah

KARACHI: The Captain of Pakistan Cricket Team, Babar Azam visited Bank Alfalah to meet the President and senior management of the institution. Bank Alfalah has recently signed Babar Azam as a brand ambassador to support the Bank in promoting various initiatives.

Pakistan is a cricket loving nation. Bank Alfalah, with an objective to create a strong connection with young fans of the sport, has brought Babar Azam on board as its brand ambassador. Babar Azam is a Pakistani international cricketer who captains the national team in all formats. His passion and zeal personify an ideal role model for the youth and he resonates with the values of Bank Alfalah.

