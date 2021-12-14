‘Middlemen mafia’ has become active again: PSMA

LAHORE: Sugar millers have complained that middle-men mafia has once again become active during the ongoing crushing season as it is buying sugarcane on lesser rates than the price fixed by the government.

It is not only illegal but also damaging the interest of farmers and the sugar mills in Punjab alike, claimed Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) in a statement on Monday.

According to the statement, these middle-men are selling sugarcane to the sugar mills on higher rates other than the government-fixed prices. This action not only goes against the government writ but also against the sugar mills which are compelled to buy sugarcane on exorbitant rates in order to keep the mills running.

A PSMA spokesman said that middle-men are exploiting the farmers and also compelling the sugar mills to pay higher price of the crop.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association has demanded the government to take strict action against the middle-men otherwise the ex-mill rates of sugar, which are currently at their lowest in a year, may rise. Farmers, masses, sugar mills and the government have already endured this situation last year. In current circumstances, there is a strong need to stop these middle-men from such malpractices.

