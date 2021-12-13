ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.7%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-8.35%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.23%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.93%)
GGL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-7.27%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
JSCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
KAPCO 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MDTL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.85 (-9%)
PACE 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-12.2%)
PAEL 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-8.43%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -7.93 (-8.16%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-11.92%)
BR100 4,337 Decreased By -76.6 (-1.73%)
BR30 16,752 Decreased By -596.7 (-3.44%)
KSE100 42,876 Decreased By -519.4 (-1.2%)
KSE30 16,679 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.31%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Sri Lanka ex-skipper Jayawardena appointed 'consultant coach'

AFP 13 Dec 2021

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka cricket hall-of-famer Mahela Jayawardena was on Monday named the national team's "consultant coach" following this month's departure of head coach Mickey Arthur.

Jayawardena is regarded as one of the island's finest batsmen and helped mentor the team at the T20 World Cup, where Sri Lanka won all three of their group matches.

The former captain, who last played Test cricket in 2014, is contracted for one year in a strategic support role responsible for the "overall cricketing element of the national teams".

"We are extremely happy that Mahela is joining the national team for an extended role," Sri Lanka Cricket chief executive Ashley de Silva said in a statement.

The announcement comes on the heels of a 2-0 series victory at home over the West Indies overseen by Arthur, who left this month to coach English county Derbyshire.

The former South Africa, Australia and Pakistan coach had unsuccessfully sought a two-year contract extension.

Sri Lanka Cricket has not yet named a new head coach.

Sri Lanka Cricket Mickey Arthur Mahela Jayawardena consultant coach

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Sri Lanka ex-skipper Jayawardena appointed 'consultant coach'

FO condemns Indian Defence Minister's provocative comments against Pakistan

Suspected sample from Karachi is indeed Omicron variant, confirms NIH

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low, nears 178

Cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth: PM

Bilawal terms Sindh's newly passed Local Government Act 'revolutionary'

Afghan currency slides sharply as economic crisis bites

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk but data on severity limited: WHO

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

Read more stories