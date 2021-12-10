Power tariff hike ‘economic murder’: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari strongly condemned the government on increasing the power tariff and said that making electricity more expensive in the name of fuel adjustment charges after annual increase in electricity prices is an “economic murder” of the people.

He said in a statement, on Thursday that billions of rupees have already been looted from people’s pockets by increasing electricity prices annually. “Imran Khan has turned from a local into a global “puppet” by making electricity expensive at the behest of IMF. We have raised our voices against the PTI-IMF budget from day one. Where are those big claims of economic growth today,” asked Bilawal.

He claimed that Imran Khan is guilty of pushing people into the mire of inflation and we will not forgive him for troubling the common people of Pakistan.

He said that the PPP would hold nationwide protests against inflation on December 10. These protests against inflation will continue till the end of the current government, he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021