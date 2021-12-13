Faisal Hasnain appointed PCB Chief Executive

Faisal Hasnain, a UK-qualified Chartered Accountant, has joined the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as its new Chief Executive, the cricket board announced on Monday.

"A robust recruitment process, Faisal Hasnain has been appointed as the new Chief Executive. He will formally assume charge in January 2022," the cricket board said in a press release.

Faisal has had a professional career of over 35 years in high-profile finance and sports administration roles with some of the world’s leading blue-chip organisations.

This includes his role in Monaco and Dubai as the Chief Financial Officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and as the Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

As the ICC’s Chief Financial Officer, Faisal managed an overall financial portfolio of around $3billion and was also involved in the sale of the ICC’s commercial rights for the 2007-2015 and the 2016-2023 commercial cycles.

With Zimbabwe Cricket, he was instrumental in the refinancing of their commercial debts, arriving at the financial arrangements between ZC and the ICC, securing ZC’s funding and status within the ICC, and securing hosting rights for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 – Zimbabwe’s first global event in 15 years.

“I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Faisal Hasnain as the PCB’s Chief Executive and welcome him to the Pakistan cricket family," PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was quoted as saying in the communique.

“Faisal is a familiar figure in world cricket and is highly regarded, respected, and trusted for his excellence in corporate governance, financial management and commercial acumen. With the plans I have for the PCB, Faisal will be a perfect fit as he can utilise his vast experience and knowledge to help us achieve our commercial and financial objectives of making Pakistan cricket bigger and stronger.”

Meanwhile, Faisal said he was "honoured and privileged to have been given this once in a lifetime opportunity to serve Pakistan cricket." He thanked the PCB Chairman and the Board of Governors for having confidence in his capabilities.

“I am fully committed to playing my part in delivering the PCB Chairman’s vision for Pakistan cricket, fulfilling the expectations and dreams of millions of passionate Pakistan cricket fans and strengthening the relationships with our existing commercial partners, the ICC and other Cricket Boards and developing new partnerships as we move forward.

“These are highly exciting times in Pakistan cricket and I look forward to working very closely with my colleagues at the PCB so that we can collectively further enhance the image, reputation and profile of this great institution," he added.

The seat had fallen vacant when the former CEO Wasim Khan stepped down from the post on reported indifference with the new chairman.

His resignation came two weeks after New Zealand and England abandoned scheduled Pakistan tours over security concerns.

The PCB gave no reason for Wasim Khan's resignation, but said it would meet later on Wednesday to “consider the matter.”

New Zealand Cricket called off their first tour of Pakistan in 18 years just as the first one-day international was due to start in Rawalpindi earlier this month.