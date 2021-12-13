ANL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-9.7%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.71%)
BOP 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.57%)
FFL 8.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-8.35%)
FNEL 7.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.23%)
GGGL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-6.93%)
GGL 22.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-7.27%)
HUMNL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
JSCL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.84%)
KAPCO 30.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.49%)
KEL 3.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.27%)
MDTL 2.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.52%)
MLCF 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (3.73%)
NETSOL 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.85 (-9%)
PACE 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-12.2%)
PAEL 19.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.73%)
PIBTL 6.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.42%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.5%)
PTC 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.99%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-8.47%)
SNGP 36.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.54%)
TELE 13.14 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-8.43%)
TRG 89.27 Decreased By ▼ -7.93 (-8.16%)
UNITY 21.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.6%)
WTL 1.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-11.92%)
BR100 4,337 Decreased By -76.6 (-1.73%)
BR30 16,752 Decreased By -596.7 (-3.44%)
KSE100 42,876 Decreased By -519.4 (-1.2%)
KSE30 16,679 Decreased By -221.3 (-1.31%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Faisal Hasnain appointed PCB Chief Executive

BR Web Desk 13 Dec 2021

Faisal Hasnain, a UK-qualified Chartered Accountant, has joined the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as its new Chief Executive, the cricket board announced on Monday.

"A robust recruitment process, Faisal Hasnain has been appointed as the new Chief Executive. He will formally assume charge in January 2022," the cricket board said in a press release.

Faisal has had a professional career of over 35 years in high-profile finance and sports administration roles with some of the world’s leading blue-chip organisations.

This includes his role in Monaco and Dubai as the Chief Financial Officer of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and as the Managing Director of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC).

As the ICC’s Chief Financial Officer, Faisal managed an overall financial portfolio of around $3billion and was also involved in the sale of the ICC’s commercial rights for the 2007-2015 and the 2016-2023 commercial cycles.

PCB, Arif Habib Group to collaborate for drop-in pitches

With Zimbabwe Cricket, he was instrumental in the refinancing of their commercial debts, arriving at the financial arrangements between ZC and the ICC, securing ZC’s funding and status within the ICC, and securing hosting rights for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018 – Zimbabwe’s first global event in 15 years.

“I am delighted to confirm the appointment of Faisal Hasnain as the PCB’s Chief Executive and welcome him to the Pakistan cricket family," PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja was quoted as saying in the communique.

“Faisal is a familiar figure in world cricket and is highly regarded, respected, and trusted for his excellence in corporate governance, financial management and commercial acumen. With the plans I have for the PCB, Faisal will be a perfect fit as he can utilise his vast experience and knowledge to help us achieve our commercial and financial objectives of making Pakistan cricket bigger and stronger.”

Meanwhile, Faisal said he was "honoured and privileged to have been given this once in a lifetime opportunity to serve Pakistan cricket." He thanked the PCB Chairman and the Board of Governors for having confidence in his capabilities.

Pakistan-WI series from tomorrow: PCB enters partnership with ICC TV

“I am fully committed to playing my part in delivering the PCB Chairman’s vision for Pakistan cricket, fulfilling the expectations and dreams of millions of passionate Pakistan cricket fans and strengthening the relationships with our existing commercial partners, the ICC and other Cricket Boards and developing new partnerships as we move forward.

“These are highly exciting times in Pakistan cricket and I look forward to working very closely with my colleagues at the PCB so that we can collectively further enhance the image, reputation and profile of this great institution," he added.

The seat had fallen vacant when the former CEO Wasim Khan stepped down from the post on reported indifference with the new chairman.

His resignation came two weeks after New Zealand and England abandoned scheduled Pakistan tours over security concerns.

The PCB gave no reason for Wasim Khan's resignation, but said it would meet later on Wednesday to “consider the matter.”

New Zealand Cricket called off their first tour of Pakistan in 18 years just as the first one-day international was due to start in Rawalpindi earlier this month.

PCB Chief Executive PCB CEO Faisal Hasnain

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Faisal Hasnain appointed PCB Chief Executive

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low, nears 178

Cannot have national security until there is inclusive growth: PM

IHC defers indictment of Rana Shamim till Dec 20

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

Omicron poses ‘very high’ global risk but data on severity limited: WHO

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

Pakistani aviation authority hopes to resume licensing in February

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Read more stories