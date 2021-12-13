ANL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.6%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.88%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.88%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.14%)
GGL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-6.52%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-5.67%)
PACE 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-7.43%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
SNGP 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TELE 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.02%)
TRG 95.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-2.11%)
UNITY 21.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-9.33%)
BR100 4,393 Decreased By -19.8 (-0.45%)
BR30 17,160 Decreased By -188.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 43,182 Decreased By -214.1 (-0.49%)
KSE30 16,836 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Australia shares end higher on energy stocks, miners boost

Reuters 13 Dec 2021

Australian shares closed higher on Monday, supported by gains in energy and mining stocks as rising expectations that the Omicron coronavirus variant's impact on global economic growth will be limited buoyed commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index rose 0.35% to close at 7,379.3 points, rebounding from a 0.4% drop on Friday.

A flurry of deal updates and earnings upgrades also helped lift market sentiment at the start of a week dominated by global central bank policy meetings.

"The market is trading in thin volumes today, with commodity stocks dominating the theme, mainly as investors continue to shrug off Omicron concerns," Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking said.

"Market movement today is just a continuation of the relief rally we saw last week, it's across the board."

Property investor Charter Hall jumped 3.1% to a record high and was among the biggest gainers on the benchmark after raising earnings forecast for the second time in two months.

Energy stocks rose 1.68% as oil prices extended their rally on bets the Omicron variant will likely have a limited impact on global fuel demand.

Heavyweights Beach Energy and Worley led gains on the sub-index, adding 3.4% and 2.7%, respectively.

Major miners rose 1.89% as Chinese iron ore futures bounced back on positive demand outlook.

Rio Tinto, BHP Group and Fortescue gained between 2.6% and 3.1%.

Australian billionaire Andrew Forrest's Wyloo Metals trumped its offer for Canadian nickel producer Noront Resources, shortly after failing to come to an agreement to support a rival bid by BHP Group.

Insurers were among the worst performers on the local bourse after a brokerage downgraded Insurance Australia Group to "sell".

The stock slid 3.6% to a nine-year low. Rivals QBE Insurance Group and Suncorp lost 3.3% and 1.1%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 1.1% to finish the session at 12994.2 points.

