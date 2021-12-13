ANL 10.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-5.6%)
ASC 11.79 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
ASL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.62%)
BOP 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.35%)
BYCO 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FCCL 17.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.19%)
FFBL 23.30 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.88%)
FFL 8.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-4.88%)
FNEL 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.85%)
GGGL 13.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.14%)
GGL 22.37 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-6.52%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.85%)
KAPCO 30.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.2%)
KEL 3.18 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.27%)
MDTL 1.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.02%)
MLCF 31.90 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.4%)
NETSOL 82.30 Decreased By ▼ -4.95 (-5.67%)
PACE 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-7.16%)
PAEL 19.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.81%)
PIBTL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
POWER 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.39%)
SNGP 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
TELE 13.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.72 (-5.02%)
TRG 95.24 Decreased By ▼ -1.96 (-2.02%)
UNITY 22.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.46%)
WTL 1.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-9.33%)
BR100 4,393 Decreased By -19.9 (-0.45%)
BR30 17,170 Decreased By -179.1 (-1.03%)
KSE100 43,187 Decreased By -208.4 (-0.48%)
KSE30 16,838 Decreased By -62.4 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
South Korea stocks ease off 7-week high on caution ahead of Fed meeting

  • The country reported a 20.4% jump in exports for the first 10 days of December
Reuters 13 Dec 2021

SEOUL: Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares closed lower on Monday after touching their highest in nearly seven weeks earlier, as investors booked profits ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting later in the week. The won ended flat, while the benchmark bond yield fell.

** The KOSPI closed down 8.57 points, or 0.28%, at 3,001.66, after gaining as much as 1.12% in early trade to its highest since Oct. 27 on upbeat trade data.

** The country reported a 20.4% jump in exports for the first 10 days of December.

** Meanwhile, the finance minister said South Korea would begin preparations to join the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership trading bloc.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics fell 0.13%, while platform company Naver and biopharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics dropped 1.14% and 3.22%, respectively.

** On the main KOSPI board, foreigners sold net 136.9 billion won ($115.89 million) worth of shares.

** Caution ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee meeting led investors to book profits, said Huh Jae-hwan, an analyst at Eugene Investment & Securities.

** The benchmark index ended lower for a second straight day following a seven-day rally.

** The won ended at 1,180.8 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, nearly unchanged from its previous close.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,181.3 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,181.2.

** In money and debt markets, December futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.08 point to 109.15.

** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.2 basis points to 1.794%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 3.4 basis points to 2.168%.

South Korean shares

