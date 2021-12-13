Philippines awards nearly $200 million worth of T-bills at auction

MANILA: Following are the results of the Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:

BTr made full award of 10 billion Philippine pesos ($198.93 million) worth of T-bills at auction

BTr awarded its 2 billion pesos offer of 91-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.125%

BTr awarded 3 billion pesos worth of 182-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.428%

BTr awarded 5 billion pesos worth of 364-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.649%