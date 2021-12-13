ANL 10.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-4.09%)
ASC 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
ASL 12.93 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.22%)
FCCL 17.14 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.96%)
FFBL 23.49 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.71%)
FFL 8.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.1%)
FNEL 8.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
GGGL 13.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.82%)
GGL 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.56%)
HUMNL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
JSCL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KAPCO 30.78 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.23%)
KEL 3.20 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.91%)
MDTL 1.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.02%)
MLCF 32.05 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (3.89%)
NETSOL 83.00 Decreased By ▼ -4.25 (-4.87%)
PACE 3.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-7.96%)
PAEL 19.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.21%)
PIBTL 7.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.85%)
POWER 6.18 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.82%)
PRL 11.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.86%)
PTC 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.92%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.24%)
SNGP 36.83 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.35%)
TELE 13.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-4.32%)
TRG 95.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-1.65%)
UNITY 21.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
WTL 1.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-8.29%)
BR100 4,403 Decreased By -10.3 (-0.23%)
BR30 17,213 Decreased By -135.5 (-0.78%)
KSE100 43,250 Decreased By -146.1 (-0.34%)
KSE30 16,873 Decreased By -28.1 (-0.17%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Philippines awards nearly $200 million worth of T-bills at auction

  • BTr awarded 3 billion pesos worth of 182-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.428%
Reuters 13 Dec 2021

MANILA: Following are the results of the Bureau of the Treasury's (BTr) auction of T-bills on Monday:

  • BTr made full award of 10 billion Philippine pesos ($198.93 million) worth of T-bills at auction

  • BTr awarded its 2 billion pesos offer of 91-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.125%

  • BTr awarded 3 billion pesos worth of 182-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.428%

  • BTr awarded 5 billion pesos worth of 364-day T-bills at an average rate of 1.649%

Philippine pesos T bills at auction

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Philippines awards nearly $200 million worth of T-bills at auction

ADB approves $200mn loan for Punjab’s irrigation system development

PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Saudi Arabia expects 2022 budget surplus after years of deficit

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Kabul passport office head urges patience as anxious crowds keep gathering

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa tests positive for Covid-19

Read more stories