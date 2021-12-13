PM takes note of fishermen’s lingering woes

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has finally taken notice of the protesting fishermen of Gwadar and stated that he would speak to the chief minister on the issue.

On Sunday, the prime minister announced through a tweet that “I have taken notice of the very legitimate demands of the hardworking fishermen of Gwadar".

Fishing near Gwadar: Foreign trawlers not granted permission: Ali Zaidi

Will be taking strong action against illegal fishing by trawlers & will also speak to Chief Minister Balochistan. The protesters have been protesting at the port city for few weeks.

