ANL 10.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-4.8%)
ASC 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.51%)
ASL 12.90 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
BOP 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
BYCO 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.61%)
FCCL 17.09 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (1.67%)
FFBL 23.20 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.44%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.19%)
GGGL 13.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.73%)
GGL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 5.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.36%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.68%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
MDTL 2.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (4.06%)
MLCF 31.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.43%)
NETSOL 84.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-2.87%)
PACE 3.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.86%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
POWER 6.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.63%)
PRL 11.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.64%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
SNGP 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
TELE 13.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-3.62%)
TRG 95.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.24%)
UNITY 22.08 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
WTL 1.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-7.25%)
BR100 4,404 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.2%)
BR30 17,233 Decreased By -115.7 (-0.67%)
KSE100 43,239 Decreased By -156.3 (-0.36%)
KSE30 16,829 Decreased By -71.6 (-0.42%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

Mushtaq Ghumman Updated 13 Dec 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has approved New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) with over 550 per cent higher cost - Rs 51.298 billion as compared to Rs 7.675 billion approved in 2010.

This decision was taken by the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC), which also directed Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCCA) to develop energy plan for New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) in three months.

Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, briefed the ECNEC that the project was considered by the CDWP in its meeting held on September 20, 2021 and recommended the project to the ECNEC at the total cost of Rs 51.298 billion including Foreign Exchange Component (FEC) of Rs 34.471 billion.

The project was initially approved by the ECNEC on January 21, 2010 at the total cost of Rs 7.675 billion including Omani Grant of US$ 17.50 million. However, the project was reviewed and scope of work substantially enhanced. The CDWP reconsidered the project, modified 2nd revised PC-I at a cost to Rs 51.298 billion.

Gwadar airport likely to become operational by 2023: Chinese CG

The sources maintained that the project will be financed to the tune of Rs16.078 billion from PSDP, Rs 750.00 million from PCAA’s own resources, Rs 643.063 million from Omani Grant (already received and spent) and Rs 33.827 billion (1.520 billion RMB) from Chinese grant. As confirmed by the EAD no more funds are available through Omani grant for the project.

The ECNEC also approved recommendations of the CDWP for compliance which are as follows: (i) for the scope to be financed and executed by the Pakistani side, PCAA will first execute the scope that is essentially required for operations of the airport and the balance scope will be initiated after the above works have been completed ; (ii) keeping into consideration their specific areas of jurisdiction, PCAA and Gwadar Development Authority, Government of Balochistan will ensure that the area around the airport has been secured to conform with the requirements of International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and Pakistan National Airfield Clearance Policy (NACP) and ;(iii) PCAA will develop and share an Energy Plan for NGIA in 3 months. Potential for renewable energy generation will also be explored as part of the plan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Federal Government CDWP ECNEC NGIA New Gwadar airport FEC

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

New Gwadar airport approved at 550pc higher cost

SBP to launch Asaan Mobile Account today

Tarin to hold meeting with SME policy stakeholders today

17pc ST on cell phones valuing above $200 on the cards

Energy sector not out of the woods yet

Putin laments collapse of Soviet Union

Modi’s Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Pakistan to participate in Beijing Olympics despite US boycott

Cop on polio duty martyred in KP's Tank district

Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

Read more stories