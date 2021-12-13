Pakistan Learning Festival from 14th

KARACHI: The Children’s Literature Festival (CLF), now rebranded as the Pakistan Learning Festival (PLF) due to an overwhelming nationwide response from all age groups and in preparation for the 100 years celebration of Pakistan, comes to Karachi from 14-16 December 2021.

The first two days of PLF will be dedicated to the inclusive equalizing Children’s Learning Festival (CLF) on 14-15 December and one day to the Teachers’ Learning Festival (TLF) on 16 December.

All school systems are welcome, including institutions of children with disabilities. The venue is the coveted Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi where the extraordinary trio, viz. the President of the Arts Council Ahmed Shah, Secretary School Education and Literacy Department (SELD), Government of Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari and Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon will co-host alongside Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA).

Sindh Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah will grace the event as chief guest along with Provincial Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani and Member Provincial Assembly Tanzeela Qambrani. CLF Ambassadors and renowned actors Ahsan Khan and Adeel Hashmi will thrill the audience, promoting learning, protection and how to make Faiz Ahmed Faiz popular in schools and classes on the two days of CLF which is something not to be missed.

The program is available online on CLF’s website. There are over 70 sessions and 150 resource persons and institutions participating in the mega event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021