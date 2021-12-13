ANL 10.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-3.29%)
ASC 11.83 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.77%)
ASL 13.14 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.02%)
BOP 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
BYCO 5.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.57%)
FCCL 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.13%)
FFBL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.66%)
FFL 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.39%)
FNEL 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
GGGL 13.93 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.68%)
GGL 23.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-1.92%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.91%)
JSCL 14.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.42%)
KAPCO 30.80 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.29%)
KEL 3.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.64%)
MDTL 2.18 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (10.66%)
MLCF 31.55 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.27%)
NETSOL 85.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.23 (-2.56%)
PACE 3.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.18%)
PAEL 19.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.01%)
PIBTL 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
POWER 6.19 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.98%)
PRL 11.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
SNGP 36.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.16%)
TELE 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-3.14%)
TRG 96.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.93%)
UNITY 22.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.1%)
WTL 1.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.66%)
BR100 4,414 Increased By 1 (0.02%)
BR30 17,307 Decreased By -42.1 (-0.24%)
KSE100 43,324 Decreased By -72.1 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,855 Decreased By -45.8 (-0.27%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,836
624hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,293
24424hr
Sindh
478,017
Punjab
443,886
Balochistan
33,532
Islamabad
108,128
KPK
180,696
Pakistan Learning Festival from 14th

Press Release 13 Dec 2021

KARACHI: The Children’s Literature Festival (CLF), now rebranded as the Pakistan Learning Festival (PLF) due to an overwhelming nationwide response from all age groups and in preparation for the 100 years celebration of Pakistan, comes to Karachi from 14-16 December 2021.

The first two days of PLF will be dedicated to the inclusive equalizing Children’s Learning Festival (CLF) on 14-15 December and one day to the Teachers’ Learning Festival (TLF) on 16 December.

All school systems are welcome, including institutions of children with disabilities. The venue is the coveted Arts Council of Pakistan in Karachi where the extraordinary trio, viz. the President of the Arts Council Ahmed Shah, Secretary School Education and Literacy Department (SELD), Government of Sindh Ghulam Akbar Laghari and Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon will co-host alongside Idara-e-Taleem-o-Aagahi (ITA).

Sindh Minister for Culture and Education Syed Sardar Ali Shah will grace the event as chief guest along with Provincial Minister for Information and Labour Saeed Ghani and Member Provincial Assembly Tanzeela Qambrani. CLF Ambassadors and renowned actors Ahsan Khan and Adeel Hashmi will thrill the audience, promoting learning, protection and how to make Faiz Ahmed Faiz popular in schools and classes on the two days of CLF which is something not to be missed.

The program is available online on CLF’s website. There are over 70 sessions and 150 resource persons and institutions participating in the mega event.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Children’s Literature Festival (CLF) Teachers’ Learning Festival (TLF) Pakistan Learning Festival (PLF)

