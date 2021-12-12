ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
ASC 11.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-4.08%)
ASL 12.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.42%)
BOP 8.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 5.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.52%)
FCCL 16.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.23%)
FFBL 22.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.04%)
FFL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.18%)
FNEL 8.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-3.29%)
GGGL 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.44%)
GGL 23.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
HUMNL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.97%)
JSCL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.76%)
KAPCO 30.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.25%)
KEL 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-3.68%)
MDTL 1.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-3.9%)
MLCF 30.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.75%)
NETSOL 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-2.51%)
PACE 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-3.33%)
PAEL 19.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.98%)
PIBTL 7.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.56%)
POWER 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PRL 11.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.19%)
PTC 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 36.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.46%)
TELE 14.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.71%)
TRG 97.20 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (1.31%)
UNITY 21.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.79%)
WTL 1.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.53%)
BR100 4,413 Decreased By -27.8 (-0.63%)
BR30 17,349 Decreased By -128.4 (-0.73%)
KSE100 43,396 Decreased By -123.1 (-0.28%)
KSE30 16,901 Decreased By -56.5 (-0.33%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,830
724hr
Pakistan Cases
1,289,049
28824hr
Sindh
477,869
Punjab
443,839
Balochistan
33,531
Islamabad
108,117
KPK
180,661
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Iran to cut oil output, prioritise defence in 2022-23 budget

AFP 12 Dec 2021

TEHRAN: Iran plans to cut oil output and prioritise defence spending in its 2022-2023 draft budget because of sanctions and US-Israeli threats linked to its nuclear programme.

Iranian news agencies reported that the draft, presented Sunday, projects GDP growth of eight percent.

President Ebrahim Raisi submitted the draft to parliament for a vote expected by the end of 2021.

In Iran, the New Year starts on March 21.

Iran plans to produce 1.2 million barrels per day at a projected price of $60 a barrel. That is down from 2.3 million bpd at a price of $40 a barrel, leaving revenues of $26.3 billion against $33.5 billion in the last budget.

Industry experts say the estimate is too high, given that Iran currently sells around 600,000 barrels a day.

Oil sales account for a quarter of revenues in the budget, with another 25 percent from a sharp increase in taxes.

Oil climbs $2 on easing Omicron fears and Iran delay

The 2022-2023 budget allocates about $5 billion to boost "defence capacities and strategic research", Tasnim news agency said, up from $4 billion the previous year.

Washington, which has imposed stringent sanctions on Tehran, warned in October of "other options" if diplomacy fails on Iran's nuclear programme, while Israel has reserved the right to use force.

A 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers has been disintegrating since then US President Donald Trump pulled out three years later.

The accord ensured sanctions relief for Iran in return for tight curbs on its nuclear programme.

Trump also re-introduced sanctions, including on its oil exports, prompting Tehran to start disregarding the deal's limits on its nuclear activities in 2019.

Trump's successor Joe Biden has said he wants the US to return to the agreement, but international negotiations in Vienna on reviving the accord have so far failed to make significant progress.

sanctions oil output 2022 23 budget US Israeli threats

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Iran to cut oil output, prioritise defence in 2022-23 budget

Cop on polio duty martyred in KP's Tank district

Punjab govt mandates use of EVMs in local bodies elections

Proposed Tax Laws (Fourth) Amendment Bill: FBR seeks to slap 17pc ST on various items

Donors back $280m transfer for Afghan food, health: WB

Indian PM's Twitter hacked again by crypto scammers

Personal data protection bill to be tabled in parliament: minister

13 previously approved RE projects to face open competitive bidding

‘Mini-budget’ likely to be presented before Dec-14th cabinet meeting

PM calls for ‘deeper’ Pak-US engagement

Blinken held ‘productive’ talks with Europeans on Iran nuclear deal

Read more stories