Violence continues against women in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD: A horrific incident of house burning and violence against women took place in Faisalabad Mohalla Farooq Abad which Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar took notice of and demanded a report from RPO Faisalabad.

RPO Faisalabad assured justice to the affected family guaranteed. In the complaint of the affected family, a case has been registered against 12 accused including 6 nominees. The main accused named in the case is a dismissed constable from the police.

According to the preliminary investigation, a wedding was arranged in the house and a henna ceremony was going on. The suspects also stole the bride’s jewellery and cash from the house.

The fire also destroyed property worth Rs 800,000 in the house. SP Madina Town Division took notice of the incident and suspended the negligent staff.

