Policeman on polio duty shot dead in KPK's Tank district

A policeman was martyred and an officer of Frontier Constabulary (FC) was injured in a gun attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district, Aaj News reported on Saturday.

The attack took place on the second day of a five-day anti-polio drive. The police and FC personnel were guarding the polio teams when two men on a motorcycle opened fire on the security team.

Following the incident, police and security personnel reached the site and launched a search operation. The injured officer was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital Tank.

Last week, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the district governments to take responsibility to initiate deterrent legal action in cases of harassment or attacks on polio workers.

The prime minister, while addressing a meeting to review arrangements for polio eradication campaign, stated that he highly appreciated the hard work done by provincial chief secretaries and deputy commissioners for polio eradication.

The prime minister emphasised that ‘low-transmission season is a crucial stage and we all have to act against polio with “killer instincts”.’

He directed the provincial chief secretaries and deputy commissioners to sustain the polio eradication drive with the same vigour and focus.