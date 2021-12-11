PM advocates financial autonomy for Karachi

KARACHI: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that until the management system of Karachi is not improved, bringing modernization to the city will be difficult.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Green Line Rapid Bus project, the Prime Minister said Karachi is the country’s engine of growth as prosperity of the country is linked with the development of the city.

About local government elections, the Prime Minister said that Karachi is needed to be given financial autonomy through this system.

He said first step to modernize any city is to improve its transport system but unfortunately no government paid heed to address the transport problem of the Karachi in past. He further said that Karachi was the city of lights. “We saw the city of lights getting deteriorated. The administration of the city never thought to introduce transport system,” he said.

He said the government will soon introduce modernization to the city and soon Karachi will be able to touch abodes of prosperity and success.

He said China owns a modern system and even after numerous restrictions in Iran, Tehran is the modern city. No fund from PSDP is sent to Tehran. It produced $500 million on its own.

Imran Khan said that ground breaking of K-IV water project for Karachi will be performed next month and the project will be completed in next fourteen to fifteen months. He said through K-IV project, water will be provided to Karachi from Kinjhar Lake.

The Prime Minister urged Sindh government to take benefit of the health card scheme of federal government as Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are taking benefit of the scheme.

Giving the example of Tehran, Imran said Karachi cannot be transformed into a modern city until the removal of administrative flaws. “Despite international sanctions, Tehran is a modern city,” he added.

Commenting on the water issue of Karachi, the premier said, he is personally monitoring the K4 project. He asked the Sindh government to reconsider their decision on the Bundal Island as the development on the island will ultimately benefit the province.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar said Green Line is one of the five mega projects initiated by the federal government in the city that has been completed and its commercial operation will start from 25th of this month.

He said the incumbent federal government will continue to uplift Sindh province especially Karachi as it is the economic hub of the country.

He ruled out the claims of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz about completing the infrastructure of the Green Line Bus project and added that PML-N gave no mega projects to Karachi.

He also criticized Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and asked what Sindh’s ruling party has done for the province including Karachi from the past 13 years.

Umar announced that Imran Khan will inaugurate Sukkur-Hyderabad Motorway in 2 to 3 months.

The project, completed at a huge cost of Rs35.5 billion, is a valuable gift by the federal government for the people of Sindh, particularly the residents of Karachi.

Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System project will provide modern travel facilities to one hundred and thirty five thousand passengers daily in the western and central districts of Karachi, making their access to Central Business District easy and safe. This service comprises 80 hybrid buses and the fare is expected to be between Rs15 and Rs55. The passengers can buy tickets through mobile application, debit and credit cards.

Green Line Bus service will be on trial till December 25. This project connects 22 stations between Surjani Town and Numaish Chowrangi.

The project has been implemented by the Ministry of Planning and Development through Sindh Infrastructure Development Company on the special interest of Minster for Planning and Development Asad Umar.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, Information and Broadcasting Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, Governor Sindh, Imran Ismail and others accompanied the prime minister during the inaugural.

Imran Khan was also briefed of the operations of the mass transit system project, the city was waiting for a long.

