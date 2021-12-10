ANL 11.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-4.34%)
Dec 10, 2021
South Korea's GS Energy seeks LNG cargo for January

Reuters 10 Dec 2021

SINGAPORE: South Korea's GS Energy is seeking a cargo for delivery in January, three industry sources said on Friday.

The cargo was sought on a delivered ex-ship (DES) basis for delivery into Boryeong, one of the sources said.

Korea Gas Corp (KOGAS) earlier this week bought 4 to 6 LNG cargoes for delivery over January to February, sources said, though price details could not be immediately confirmed.

POSCO has already secured inventory for winter and does not need to procure any more spot cargoes for January and February, a fourth source said.

