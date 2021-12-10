Implementation of SAP S/4 HANA: Abacus Consulting partners with Zaman Textile Mills

Karachi: Abacus Consulting has partnered with Zaman Textile Mills to carry out the implementation of SAP S/4 HANA.

Abacus Consulting and Zaman Textile Mills (ZTM) held a formal signing ceremony for the implementation of SAP S/4 HANA at ZTM’s head office in Karachi. Khurram Qazi, Vice President and Head of IGS at Abacus Consulting explained that the firm has played an instrumental role in creating awareness about the importance of digital transformation in streamlining business processes in the textile sector.

The signatories for the ceremony were Khurram Iqbal Qazi, Vice President Abacus Consulting, Ebrahim Qassim, Chairman Premier Group and Jamil Qassim CEO Zaman Textile Mills Pvt Ltd.

Bilal Qassim, Director of Zaman Textile Mills Ltd. pointed out that Zaman Textile is recognized as one of the few vertically integrated textile manufacturing units in Pakistan. Aligning various operations in our supply chain and business is essential for informed decision-making. “We are growing and expanding at an accelerated pace therefore, it is important for us to find the right partner to help us through this technological transformation. We have chosen Abacus Consulting because of their experience in the textile industry and awareness of its complexities,” he added.

Textile continues to be the leading industrial sector of Pakistan. For long business owners resisted making the necessary investments in digital upgrades. However, there is now growing acceptance that to compete globally the textile sector needs to strengthen its digital footprint too, said Fatima Asad, CEO of Abacus Consulting.

