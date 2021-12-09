ANL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-6.37%)
ASC 12.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.25%)
ASL 13.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.03%)
FCCL 17.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.85%)
FFBL 23.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.9%)
FFL 9.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-6.79%)
FNEL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-7.91%)
GGGL 13.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-5.7%)
GGL 24.62 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.6%)
HUMNL 5.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-4.44%)
JSCL 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.33%)
KAPCO 31.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.96%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
MDTL 2.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.44%)
MLCF 31.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-3.21%)
NETSOL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -5.18 (-5.47%)
PACE 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-3.7%)
PAEL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.81%)
PIBTL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-3.4%)
POWER 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.6%)
PRL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-3.5%)
PTC 8.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
SNGP 36.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-2.56%)
TELE 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-5.14%)
TRG 95.94 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.38%)
UNITY 22.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-2.96%)
WTL 1.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-4.35%)
BR100 4,441 Decreased By ▼ -46.3 (-1.03%)
BR30 17,477 Decreased By ▼ -303.7 (-1.71%)
KSE100 43,519 Decreased By ▼ -328 (-0.75%)
KSE30 16,957 Decreased By ▼ -92.3 (-0.54%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,803
1024hr
Pakistan Cases
1,288,053
35024hr
Sindh
477,299
Punjab
443,682
Balochistan
33,519
Islamabad
108,022
KPK
180,514
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Bears dominate bourse, KSE 100 drops 328 points

BR Web Desk Updated 09 Dec 2021

The Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Index remained in the negative territory, amid a lack of positive triggers, as the index lost 328 points, while volumes declined from the previous session on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE 100 index recorded an intraday high of 43,996.62 registering a high of 149.75 points during initial hours. However, it then fell to day’s low of 43,273.76 losing 573.11 pts.

At close on Thursday, the index settled lower by 328.03 points or 0.75% at 43,518.84.

“The devaluation of rupee further dented investors’ confidence,” said Capital Stake in its post-market comment. PKR dropped to a new low of 177.61 against the USD at the close in the inter-bank on Thursday.

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low

Meanwhile, the central bank is all set to announce its upcoming Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) on 14th December, which will be the first MPS after Pakistan reached a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the sixth review on Nov 22, 2021.

“We expect SBP to increase the policy rate by 100-150bps in upcoming monetary policy,” said Topline Securities in its latest report. “We also expect SBP to revise upwards its inflation and current account estimates.”

KSE-100 manages to sustain 46,000-point level

On the economic front, the number of accounts under Roshan Digital Accounts (RDAs) continued to grow as they were up 10% Month-on-Month in November 2021 to 299,678 accounts whereas funds received under RDA surged to $1.9 billion.

Sectors driving the benchmark index lower included cement (126.90 points), banking (113.38 points), and pharmaceutical (26.58 points).

Volume decreased clocking in at 200.5 million on the all-shares index, down from 233.2 million a day ago. However, the value of shares traded improved to Rs8.75 billion on Thursday.

TRG Pakistan Limited was the volume leader with 25.73 million shares, followed by Telecard Limited with 13.28 million shares, and Hascol Petroleum at 12.54 million shares.

Shares of 332 companies were traded on Thursday, of which 72 registered an increase, 237 recorded a fall, and 23 remained unchanged.

stocks MPS monetary policy PSX Rupee KSE

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Bears dominate bourse, KSE 100 drops 328 points

Against USD: Pakistan's rupee hits new low

Pakistan wants to unite people, does not want to become part of any political bloc: PM

Sindh LG Amendment Bill will empower people of Karachi: Murad Ali Shah

Roshan Digital Account: Inflows climb above $2.9bn in November this year

West Indies team arrives in Karachi for T20Is, ODIs

Market anticipates another major hike in policy rate

Digitalization is remodeling real economy, financial sector: Reza Baqir

Edible oils: Ministry asked to go for low-priced imports

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Read more stories