ANL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-4.49%)
ASC 12.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.73%)
ASL 13.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.19%)
BOP 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.66%)
BYCO 5.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.67%)
FCCL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.85%)
FFBL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.29%)
FFL 10.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.38%)
FNEL 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
GGGL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.54%)
GGL 26.36 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.76%)
HUMNL 5.85 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.92%)
JSCL 15.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 31.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.48%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.48%)
MDTL 2.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.95%)
MLCF 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-3.45%)
NETSOL 94.68 Increased By ▲ 3.73 (4.1%)
PACE 4.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.41%)
PAEL 21.00 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.45%)
PIBTL 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
POWER 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.95%)
PRL 12.29 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.07%)
PTC 8.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.69%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 37.84 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TELE 15.55 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (8.36%)
TRG 93.71 Increased By ▲ 6.53 (7.49%)
UNITY 22.98 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (4.64%)
WTL 2.07 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.97%)
BR100 4,487 Increased By ▲ 14.3 (0.32%)
BR30 17,781 Increased By ▲ 186.4 (1.06%)
KSE100 43,847 Decreased By ▼ -6.6 (-0.02%)
KSE30 17,049 Increased By ▲ 43.7 (0.26%)

Coronavirus
LOW
Source: covid.gov.pk
Pakistan Deaths
28,793
924hr
Pakistan Cases
1,287,703
31024hr
Sindh
477,119
Punjab
443,610
Balochistan
33,514
Islamabad
107,989
KPK
180,471
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ABASIN Builders, Developers launch ‘game-changing’ property development

Press Release 09 Dec 2021

PESHAWAR: ABASIN Builders and Developers, one of the emerging names in the construction industry, has launched its game-changing development — Cantt Icon Mall and Residency in Peshawar on Sunday, December 5, 2021.Located on Mall Road, the mega project is set to transform the standard of living and shopping in Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KPK).

Approved by Cantonment Board Peshawar, Security Forces, Civil Aviation and Air Headquarters of Pakistan, Cantt Icon Mall and Residency is KPK’s first-ever residential project with biometric access control, ensuring exceptional security.

For residents, featured properties will be a mix of one-of-its-kind 2 and 3 bedroom super luxury apartments and penthouses. Keeping the traditions of KPK alive, every floor has a dedicated area for guests and kids.

It also offers an exclusive food court where residents can dine-in or place an order alongside best in class amenities such as a luxury exquisite infinity pool with breathtaking panoramic views, gym and a triple level smart underground parking.

Business owners will also get a chance to expand their footprint in the region as the mega project offers over 200 shops alongside an indoor food court, a gaming zone, and separate banquets for events and functions.

Overall, the master development will offer an all-encompassing community experience.

The ground breaking launch event was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and former Pakistan cricket team captain and ace all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi alongside prominent media and other stakeholders.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the mega project, Arif Afridi, CEO of ABASIN Builders and Developers said: “The idea is very simple: Peshawar needs an elevated living experience alongside a place to come together to shop, meet friends and family and celebrate life. To fulfill this vision, we have launched Cantt Icon Mall and Residency offering premium apartments and penthouses alongside commercial shops that will create employment and expansion opportunities for many local and international chains.”

Over the years, ABASIN Builders and Developer has gained a sterling reputation as one of the fastest growing companies in the construction industry, focusing on superior workmanship and functional design. Thriving on principles of integrity, innovation and commitment, the company believes in maintaining high standards of performance, using modern and innovative solutions in the field of construction.

Pervez Khattak ABASIN Builders property development Shahid Khan Afridi

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these few survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

ABASIN Builders, Developers launch ‘game-changing’ property development

India defence chief among 13 dead in helicopter crash

Power Div authorised to recover ‘excess profit’ from NCPL

Fast-track basis: China, Pakistan agree to promote investment, industrial cooperation

Fitch foresees further hike in interest rate

Pakistan Army condoles death of Bipin Rawat, others

Veolia, Suez $14.7bn tie-up to win EU antitrust approval

PM launches mega health programme for KP

RLNG price reduced

US Summit for Democracy: Pakistan declines to participate

COAS for maintaining high vigil to guard against any threat: Commanders vow zero tolerance for incidents like Sialkot lynching

Read more stories