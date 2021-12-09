ABASIN Builders, Developers launch ‘game-changing’ property development

PESHAWAR: ABASIN Builders and Developers, one of the emerging names in the construction industry, has launched its game-changing development — Cantt Icon Mall and Residency in Peshawar on Sunday, December 5, 2021.Located on Mall Road, the mega project is set to transform the standard of living and shopping in Khyber Pakthunkhwa (KPK).

Approved by Cantonment Board Peshawar, Security Forces, Civil Aviation and Air Headquarters of Pakistan, Cantt Icon Mall and Residency is KPK’s first-ever residential project with biometric access control, ensuring exceptional security.

For residents, featured properties will be a mix of one-of-its-kind 2 and 3 bedroom super luxury apartments and penthouses. Keeping the traditions of KPK alive, every floor has a dedicated area for guests and kids.

It also offers an exclusive food court where residents can dine-in or place an order alongside best in class amenities such as a luxury exquisite infinity pool with breathtaking panoramic views, gym and a triple level smart underground parking.

Business owners will also get a chance to expand their footprint in the region as the mega project offers over 200 shops alongside an indoor food court, a gaming zone, and separate banquets for events and functions.

Overall, the master development will offer an all-encompassing community experience.

The ground breaking launch event was attended by Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and former Pakistan cricket team captain and ace all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi alongside prominent media and other stakeholders.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of the mega project, Arif Afridi, CEO of ABASIN Builders and Developers said: “The idea is very simple: Peshawar needs an elevated living experience alongside a place to come together to shop, meet friends and family and celebrate life. To fulfill this vision, we have launched Cantt Icon Mall and Residency offering premium apartments and penthouses alongside commercial shops that will create employment and expansion opportunities for many local and international chains.”

Over the years, ABASIN Builders and Developer has gained a sterling reputation as one of the fastest growing companies in the construction industry, focusing on superior workmanship and functional design. Thriving on principles of integrity, innovation and commitment, the company believes in maintaining high standards of performance, using modern and innovative solutions in the field of construction.