Meeting of USAID-funded ISAC held at SAU

HYDERABAD: The meeting of USAID-funded Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) for able and deserving girl students was held at Sindh Agriculture University, where interviews were conducted under the Merit and Need-based Scholarship Program Phase-III, for female students studying in the master’s degree program of 2K20 batch.

Due to the absence of Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, the meeting was chaired by Prof. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar, Dean, Faculty of Crop Production (FCPD), Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance (UA&FA) Representative of the community and Progressive Farmer Syed Nadeem Shah Jamot, Prof. Dr. Mehrun Nisa Memon, Shehzad Hussain Memon and HEC representative Madiha Anwar Butt and others participated.

On this occasion, 27 female students studying in Master’s Degree Program of different faculties were interviewed.

Addressing to the meeting, Prof. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar Dean FCPD said that different scholarship opportunities are being provided to the female students in the university along with the best academic atmosphere.

Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar Director, UA&FA said that the Directorate of Students Financial Assistance of the University is providing various scholarship opportunities for the talented students and the awareness session is being extended with the full support of the students. “We also welcome to new sponsors and philanthropists to award scholarships to our talented students,” he said. He added that an E-portal is being launched for the stockholders to give their valuable feedback to improve the services and quality.

On this occasion, Focal Person Scholarships Syed Noman Ali Shah briefed about the agenda and working paper and gave a presentation to the committee members.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021