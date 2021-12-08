Pakistan Navy conducts successful testing of surface-to-air missiles

The Pakistan Navy’s Air Defence Unit has successfully test-fired surface-to-air missiles, Radio Pakistan reported on Wednesday.

Director-General Public Relations (DGPR) Navy said that all missiles successfully locked their target in the air. Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi also witnessed the testing of the missiles and expressed satisfaction over the operational capabilities and war preparedness of the Pakistan Navy.

Admiral Amjad said that Pakistan Navy was fully capable of thwarting any aggression.

“The test conducted is exemplary evidence of operational capabilities and readiness of Pakistan Navy,” he added.

Pakistan successfully test-fires ballistic missile Shaheen 1-A

On November 25, Pakistan Army conducted a successful flight test of the nuclear-capable Shaheen-1A surface-to-surface ballistic missile.

The test flight was directed at “re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

“The missile spanned a range of 900 kilometers, and the test flight was aimed at the re-validating of various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, including an advanced navigation system,” an ISPR press release said.

In March this year, the Pakistan Army had conducted the successful test launch of the nuclear-capable Shaheen 1-A medium-range ballistic missile with a range of 900 kilometers.